Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal spark romance rumors after having dinner together

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal were spotted sharing a meal over the weekend.

Aniston, 56, and Pascal, 49, were photographed outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday. The two reportedly enjoyed dinner with a group of friends.

The two actors chatted after dinner for five minutes by the valet before going their separate ways.

As the news of Pascal and Aniston's dinner hit the internet, many speculated about their relationship status.

"pedro pascal and jennifer aniston i don't know what's going on but i support it with my whole chest," one user wrote on X.

"Jennifer Aniston with Pedro Pascal having dinner!? Am i dreaming!? Please," another added.

TMZ reported the two are not romantically involved and were just enjoying dinner with friends. Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for both Aniston and Pascal.

As speculation gained traction, an interview with Pascal, Aniston and her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon resurfaced. While joking about a potential role for Pascal on the hit Apple TV series, the actor grabbed Aniston's hand.

"I’m in," Pascal said during the moment at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "All right, I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."

Aniston mouthed, "Oh my God." The actor then kissed her hand as he walked away.

People have been interested in Aniston's dating life since her high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux both ended in divorce.

The actress admitted she's open to dating, but doesn't believe she'll ever get married again in a 2022 interview.

"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," Aniston told Allure magazine. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

While she's no stranger to online speculation, there was once a time when Aniston attempted to set the record straight.

"Just don't pay attention. I think I used to," Aniston told "CBS Mornings" in 2015. "There was a period where I was hell-bent on saying, 'That's not true, that's not right, that's not fair.'"

"And now I just think you have to let it roll off your back, and you realize, I think everyone knows it's all B.S. and, like, soap opera on paper."

