Pedro Pascal was admittedly over-served on Saturday night at the Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pascal appeared to be shocked when his name was announced for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role in "The Last of Us."

He hurried to the stage in the Shrine Auditorium and accepted the award from Storm Reid and Phil Dunster.

"This is … this is wrong for a number of reasons," Pascal said. "Um, I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk and, uh thank you HBO.

"Jeez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you so much for this."

Pascal added, "I've been in the union since 1999, so this is an incredible f---ing honor – we're on Netflix – And to the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now."

He rattled off a few names of friends from HBO before mentioning, "It's very appropriate that you've given me a job, because I grew up watching your network.

"I have no skills, I have no other interests, so the least you could do is give me a job."

The "Mandalorian" actor paused for a moment and became emotional while thanking his "family who may be watching, I'm not sure."

He added, "I'm going to have a panic attack, and I'm going to leave."