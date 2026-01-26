'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison marries wife Angie in Mexico family wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality star Rick Harrison said "I do" once again Monday to wife Agripina "Angie" Polushkin at a family wedding in Mexico.

The happy couple tied the knot in Cancún while surrounded by friends and family as Rick's son, Corey Harrison, recovered in the hospital following a motorcycle crash.

The son of the "Pawn Stars" host showed off his battle wounds with a carousel of images posted on social media Monday.

‘PAWN STARS’ HOST RICK HARRISON IS THE ‘HAPPIEST I’VE EVER BEEN' AFTER MARRYING AT 60 IN VEGAS ELVIS WEDDING

"Pretty messed up but I’m good crash bars are awesome," he wrote on Instagram, alluding to a motorcycle incident. "3 nights in the hospital 11breaks in my rib cage."

Despite the injuries, Harrison apologized to his father for missing his nuptials to Angie.

"Sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding," he wrote online.

The "Pawn Stars" boss visited his son in the hospital following the collision and told Fox News Digital that Corey "will be very uncomfortable for a couple months and will, obviously, not be attending the wedding."

Rick added, "He is expected to fully recover."

On Jan. 3, the reality TV personality and Angie, 42, tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas during a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple is planning a larger celebration in Mexico this weekend. Earlier this month, Harrison told Fox News Digital why he felt it was the right time in his life to embark on a new marriage.

"Why not?" he said. "I'm 60 years old, and I'm in good health, you know what I mean?"

"You know, I still got all those aches and pains for all the stupid stuff I did when I was young, like motorcycles.

"But no, I plan on living to — I tell Angie all the time that I promise I'll take care of her when she gets old. I'm going like, 'I asked [Elon Musk's AI chatbot] Grok, they're saying, like, with AI, I could live to like 150 .'"

Harrison was previously married four times . His first marriage was to Kim Harrison, whom he married in 1982.

The former couple welcomed sons Corey and Adam before divorcing in 1985. Harrison went on to marry Tracy Harrison in 1986. The TV personality and Tracy, who share son Jake, divorced in 2011. In 2013, he wedded Deanna Burditt and became stepfather to her daughters Sarina, Ciana and Marissa, but they divorced in 2020.

Most recently, before his current marriage, he was married to Amanda Palmer from 2021 until their split in 2023.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.