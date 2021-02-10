Paulina Porizkova says she regrets not signing a prenup with late estranged husband Ric Ocasek: 'Naïve'

Paulina Porizkova is looking back on the decline of her marriage.

The 55-year-old model married Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, in 1989 and they were in the midst of a divorce when he died in 2019.

Porizkova opened up about their split during a discussion with UBS Global Wealth Management to encourage other women not to make "the same mistake" that she made in being unprepared financially.

When asked if she regretted not signing a prenup when she married, the model said, "Uh, yeah."

The star called herself the "perfect example of a cautionary tale" because her romance with her husband "eclipsed any financial thinking."

Porizkova recalled Ocasek thinking that a prenup was a "bad omen," per People magazine, and agreed not to sign one. They instead combined their funds.

Once they split in 2018, the model still had access to the rocker's money until he died in 2019 and she said she "couldn't go to dinner."

"I got two mortgaged houses and the pension, but no way to pay for anything," Porizkova recalled. "So obviously things had to be sold, but until they got sold, I had nothing to live on. I literally went through a year of asking my friends to buy us groceries. It was not a good position to be in."

Furthermore, she felt that money talk was "unromantic" during the earlier years of her romance.

"It was incredibly naïve of me" Porizkova expanded.

"I had this sort of idea that he knew everything about the world and his word was the word of God and I should just sort of listen to what he said because obviously, he had the wisdom of living that I hadn't had," she remembered. "And he reminded [me] of that every of often, that he knows better because he's older."

Porizkova said she feels as though the hardships she went through were "easily preventable" and were "based on my own stupidity." She also stressed that she didn't have "an evil husband" and that nothing "conspired against" her, and said she has no one to blame but herself.