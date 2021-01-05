Paulina Porizkova, 55, and her mom, 74, show off their abs in workout gear

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree! Paulina Porizkova is known for her enviable figure at 55 years old and her fans now know she got it all from her mama.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her mom, Anna, showed off their fit physiques by flashing their abs while doing a pilates workout.

"Mom @porizkovaanna and I checking our abs in the mirror after a @nofarmethod Zoom class. She is about to turn seventy-five, folks," Porizkova captioned their mirror selfie.

The stunner continued to gush about her mother's bravery and strength.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA POSTS MAKEUP-FREE, TOPLESS PIC WHILE ENJOYING BOOK

"Since she turned seventy, she found the man of her life, spent two years in the Peace Corps in Uganda with him, and got married in a glorious wedding in Italy. She is also one of the first volunteers for the Pfizer vaccine," Porizkova revealed.

"She is undoubtedly an inspiration — even though we have had a very complicated relationship. What inspires me most about her, however, was her bravery in saying "I’m sorry." I still need to work on that one," Porizkova admitted.

Recently, Porizkova opened up to her fans and confessed she's been suffering with depression after the death of her late, estranged husband Ric Ocasek.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SAYS SHE'S 'STRONGER,' 'ANGRIER' AMID RECOVERY FROM LOSS OF RIC OCASEK

In 2019, the Cars frontman died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in his New York apartment while recovering from surgery.

Porizkova and the rocker were in the midst of a divorce at the time of his passing, and she recently moved out of the home they owned together.

"Starting last year- since my husband got diagnosed -I’ve been on a strange journey. Paddling a canoe in a stormy sea. My boys are in the back, scared but preoccupied. Sometimes the waves are smaller and easier to navigate, some days I lose my paddle and waves threaten to overwhelm. But I know my purpose is to get myself and my kids to safety, to the beach," she said in an Instagram post in October.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The widow explained she tends to be "on the anxiety spectrum," suffering from "jitters" and persistent crying spells.

"Depression is a complete lack of any sort of energy. While I will keep posting - I have zero energy to reply or interact - so please forgive me for not doing so for the next forseeable [sic] time," the supermodel added.

"DONT WORRY GUYS, I am not suicidal. I just feel really really bad," she informed her followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Porizkova revealed in May of 2018 that she and Ocasek had separated.

Things eventually got bitter between the two, as the rocker cut both Porizkova and two of his six children out of his will. The former couple shares two sons.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to his report.