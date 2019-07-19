Paulina Porizkova, 54, says she wants to share 'the truth' with makeup-free selfie

Paulina Porzikova addressed the pressures women face when it comes to beauty and aging in a new makeup-free selfie.

The 54-year-old model shared a picture of herself on Instagram from last year when she aged "half my face for a make up test."

"No, I haven’t had anything injected or pulled and tucked. YET. I have gotten so many lovely comments on being 'real' and I’m happy anyone cares. But this should not diminish those who have chosen a different path," she shared.

"The only thing I mind is women not sharing the truth for the benefit of other women. We are all in the same frickin’ boat! Being a woman today- and throughout thousands of years - has taught us that societal expectations of women are, primarily, to be pretty. It has also taught us that older women are invisible and of very little value," the Czech-born model continued. "Until our society smartens up and changes, we, women, will feel undervalued if we are not pretty or young. So, of course we put a lot into our looks - it is what determines whether or not we’re seen! ( BTW, it’s a lot easier to be heard when you ARE seen). Those of us who chose injectables and surgery are no less valuable for wanting to be relevant and treated as human beings. It’s only another way to battle ageism and misogyny."

This isn't the first time the model has spoken out about being "54 and proud of it."

"This, folks, is the real me, no fillers, no Botox, no makeup," Porizkova captioned a makeup-free selfie in April. "Granted, if I showed you what I look like in really bad light, or took a shot of my IPad reflection, I’d be a little less proud."

Porizkova made her Sports Illustrated debut in 1983 at age 18. The following year, she graced the cover and appeared in the publication six more times. Porizkova was also featured in the magazine in 2018, where she posed nude for a special feature about female empowerment.

