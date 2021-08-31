Paulina Porizkova shares makeup-free pic, opens up about 'the best compliment' she’s received in 'years'

Paulina Porizkova shared another makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account Tuesday.

Alongside the picture, the 56-year-old model opened up about a recent encounter with a woman who recognized her as the "lady who cries on Instagram." The woman was seemingly referring to Porizkova's viral post where she cried about feeling betrayed.

"She thanked me for being honest and sharing painful stuff , because it freed her to do the same," Porizkova recalled in her caption. "It released her shame of feeling guilty for having a range of emotions, and for not having to pretend."

"I think it was the best compliment I have gotten in years."

Porizkova then added hashtags such as, "#truthisnotalwayspretty," "nofillers," "nobotox" and "nofilter," but emphasized she wasn't trying to shame anyone.

"The reason I put in these hashtags is NOT to shame women who have had work done!" the model wrote. "Merely to let those who haven’t and those are aren’t sure if they should - see a face that’s resolutely without. Because untouched faces in the public eye are fewer and further between."

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been open about plastic surgery, which outside of collagen-enhancing laser treatments, she's avoided thus far.

"It’s so easy to be judgmental when you’re 30," she previously told Los Angeles Magazine. "But now I don’t blame anybody for wanting to look younger. I understand doing a bit of botox, a little bit of filler, to feel good about yourself because looking younger is more accepted by society. But, really, the way to fix [society’s attitudes about aging] isn’t to try to look younger—it’s to get the world to embrace older people the way we are."