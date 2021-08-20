Paulina Porizkova combats ageism with fully nude magazine cover shoot: 'I look pretty good for my age'

Paulina Porizkova is confident in her skin and especially at her age.

The former supermodel and anti-ageism activist bared all for her latest magazine photo shoot for Los Angeles Magazine, which shows the star wearing nothing but a pair red stilettos.

The Czech-born cover girl, who is 56, has recently been vocal about coming to terms with getting older. The model's platform of choice to share her thoughts on the matter appears to be Instagram, where she often posts unfiltered photos of herself at home, sometimes in mourning – her husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died in 2019 – and more often than not, showing skin.

Speaking to the publication about the issue of ageism, Porizkova revealed she has no shame in flaunting what she's got. She also says she's not letting the negative comments from critics get to her.

"Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive," the model said of her Instagram posts. "But the negative ones have been so mean. They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age.’"

Porizkova recalled the first time she decided to share a makeup-free photo of herself for the world to see.

"The first time I posted a photo of myself bare-faced and not that great-looking was New Year’s morning 2020," she recalled. "I remember waking up, catching a glimpse of my face in my phone, and going, ‘Holy s--t, who is that?’ I took another picture from a lower angle, and it was also beyond hideous. And then I started thinking, ‘Well, this is what you look like now. This is the truth, and you can’t pretend that it’s not.’ And I decided, ‘You know what? It’s not so bad.’ And I posted it."

And she has continued to post authentic pictures since no matter what the public's reaction is.

"I think people were craving that sort of authenticity," she shared. "Also, it was the year of COVID. Everybody was miserable and bored, and I was miserable and bored and posting pictures of what I looked like when I was miserable and bored. So I guess that was relatable."

Porizkova has also taken on a new approach to plastic surgery since getting older. The supermodel has said before she's never gone under the knife before.

"It’s so easy to be judgmental when you’re 30. But now I don’t blame anybody for wanting to look younger. I understand doing a bit of botox, a little bit of filler, to feel good about yourself because looking younger is more accepted by society. But, really, the way to fix [society’s attitudes about aging] isn’t to try to look younger—it’s to get the world to embrace older people the way we are," she said.

On Thursday, the star took to her social media to share her new magazine cover, writing, "We are doing much better in celebrating beauty that comes in many different sizes and colors, but age is still something to be conquered."

"For all of you who have an issue with an older woman celebrating her body and age, there is an unfollow button. Don't make an a-- out of yourself by showing us all you don't know how to use it," she concluded.