Paulina Porizkova
Published

Paulina Porizkova, 57, reveals she’s dating again despite ‘trust issues’

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova was once married to the late Ric Ocasek

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue Video

Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova called it an honor to be invited to pose topless for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Paulina Porizkova is single and ready to mingle.

The 57-year-old supermodel opened up about her dating life and a few relationship struggles she’s had in the past, including having "trust issues."

She revealed she’s been turning to a relationship book, "Us" by Terrence Real, for guidance on how to navigate the dating world.

"I thought, 'The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I'm going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,'" Porizkova explained on "The HollywoodLife Podcast."  

PAULINA PORIZKOVA CLAPS BACK AFTER PLASTIC SURGEON POINTS OUT FACE IMPERFECTIONS: NEEDS 'FIXING'

Paulina Porizkova opened up about her dating life and a few relationship struggles she’s had in the past, including having "trust issues." (Jamie McCarthy)

"And so, I can say, I've just handed that book up to somebody."

Although the supermodel, who is from Czechoslovakia, did not name the person she is dating, she did reveal the relationship is still "in the early days."

"We had the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going — what we want," she said. "It was a fantastic conversation piece, actually."

Paulina Porizkova attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates 2019 Issue launch at Myn-Tu May 11, 2019, in Miami, Fla.

Paulina Porizkova attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates 2019 Issue launch at Myn-Tu May 11, 2019, in Miami, Fla. (John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Despite struggling with "trust issues," Porizkova said she’s always focused on her career.

"My work is cut out for me," she told the outlet.

The former "America’s Next Top Model" judge’s comments come after her nearly 30 years of marriage to her late ex-husband Ric Ocasek.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA REFLECTS ON FIRST ‘AWKWARD’ DINNER WITH LATE EX-HUSBAND RIC OCASEK

The two tied the knot in 1989 and had two sons together. After nearly three decades of marriage, they called it quits.

Ric Ocasek and model Paulina Porizkova tied the knot in 1989 and had two sons together. After nearly three decades of marriage, they called it quits. (Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

Ocasek died in 2019 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the NYC medical examiner.

Porizkova recently called out her critics on social media for criticizing a risqué lingerie photo of her.

The supermodel posted a picture of herself Monday posing in black lingerie with a red sweater she knitted herself, joking about being a "grandma" by a fireplace.

Paulina Porizkova called out her critics on social media for criticizing her risqué lingerie photo. 

Paulina Porizkova called out her critics on social media for criticizing her risqué lingerie photo.  (Getty/Instagram)

PAULINA PORIZKOVA CALLS OUT INTERNET TROLLS OVER COMMENTS ON HER LINGERIE PHOTO

"I’m the proud step grandma of five. I’ve knitted the sweater I’m wearing - and yes, I’m standing by a fireplace," she wrote in the caption.

"So this is what almost 58 looks like for me today." She added several hashtags, including #betweenjloandbettywhite, #sexyhasnoexpirationdate,  #graypride, and #gettingbetterwithage.

Not long after that, the Sports Illustrated model shared a selection of comments that criticized her post.

"Then there are the naysayers," she wrote Tuesday after noting most of the comments were "wonderfully supportive."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

