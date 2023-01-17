Paulina Porizkova reflects on first ‘awkward’ dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova is reminiscing about the first time she met her late ex-husband Ric Ocasek.

The supermodel, 57, took to Instagram to share a photo of her sitting at a table in the restaurant where she shared her first meal with Ocasek.

"I’m sitting at a table at the Odeon restaurant, the very same table where, 39 years ago, I had my first dinner with the man who would become my husband."

She continued to reflect on that night, when the two were joined by other people, including actor Timothy Hutton and Ocasek's The Cars band members.

However, the supermodel explained she was only head over heels for Ocasek.

"I hardly noticed anyone else but the tall, lanky and [awkwardly] elegant man with turquoise eyes next to me."

During her lengthy social media post, Porizkova said she dared him to go playfully interrupt another table’s dinner.

Without hesitation, Ocasek played along.

"At one point, in the middle of dinner, and on my dare, he stood up and walked over [to]… a small table by the wall where a couple was having a romantic dinner. Without a word, he pushed condiments and food aside and then got up on the table, folding his body so the entirety of him fit right on the tabletop, along with the plates and food."

After the couple was left confused, the Cars frontman nonchalantly returned to the supermodel’s table.

"I thought he was the most compelling man I had ever met. Confident and funny in [an] absurdist Monty Python-esque way," she confessed before adding that those moves may not work on her today.

Porizkova first met Ocasek in 1984 on the set of the music video for "Drive." She was 19 at the time, and he was about 40.

In November 2022, she admitted her late rocker husband did not tell her he was married until they had been together for a couple of weeks, and she was already "passionately in love" with him.

The Lancôme spokesperson discussed with "Red Table Talk" that their relationship was a secret for three years before he left his wife.

The two tied the knot in 1989 and had two sons together. However, after nearly 30 years of marriage, they called it quits.

Ocasek died in 2019 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the NYC medical examiner.