Paulina Porizkova claps back after plastic surgeon points out face imperfections: Needs 'fixing'

Paulina Porizkova is fighting back against a plastic surgeon who allegedly pointed out everything "wrong" with her face.

The supermodel, 57, who is from Czechoslovakia, took to Instagram to share a close-up photo of herself on Friday, and wrote that she found the same picture was reposted by a cosmetic surgeon "discussing in detail what [she] needed done." The post "has since been deleted."

"Those pesky hollows under my cheeks could be gotten rid of with fillers, Botox for my forehead, those wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the chords in my neck, and a whole bunch of lasers to tighten and smooth and tighten everything," her caption read.

She continued to say she was looking for the post by the doctor, but surprisingly discovered it was erased.

"This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with. I’m told my face needs ‘fixing.’ It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging," the supermodel added. "Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?"

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel, who’s responded to critics in the past for sharing nude photos at her age, went on to say "for the record, I have had laser treatments" and "the plasma pen."





"I'd like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times. In my job, I'm faced with my own face in almost unnatural detail - and although I have come to accept most of it, I still have a rough time accepting it all," she said in her lengthy social media post.

Porizkova took a stand and noted that people shouldn’t tell a woman "what she 'needs' to do to herself, in order to be seen as attractive."

"Whether it's hair color, makeup, ski creams or clothing - or the more invasive options - is shaming her," she remarked. "Every time you catch yourself thinking or saying 'you know, you should…' to a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn't ask for help, are you really helping?"

She concluded her post by saying: "Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there."

Celebrities supported Porizkova by weighing in on the post.

"You can’t fix perfection. Which is what we all can be if we allow ourselves that compassion to believe xx," former "America's Next Top Model" judge and fashion photographer Nigel Barker commented.

"Real Housewives" star Lisa Rinna also greeted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel and said: "Hi Beauty!!!"