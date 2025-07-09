Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Paul Simon's daughter unleashes on Richard Gere over broken promise to preserve childhood home

Lulu Simon accuses actor of breaking promise to preserve property before purportedly selling it to developers for nine separate plots

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Paul Simon's daughter, Lulu, called out Richard Gere for purportedly selling her childhood home to real estate developers, who are now demolishing the home to build nine new properties.

On Tuesday, Lulu took to her Instagram story to share some strong words for Gere.

"Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!

Paul Simon next to Richard Gere

Paul Simon's daughter still "hates" Richard Gere for selling her childhood home to developers. (Getty Images)

Paul Simon performing

Paul Simon's daughter accused Richard Gere of breaking promise to preserve property before purportedly selling it to developers for nine separate plots. ( John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"He bought my childhood home, promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots ;)," she claimed, according to People.

"Hate! Him!" Lulu concluded while attaching a screenshot of an article explaining Gere's latest real estate venture. 

According to the outlet, Gere purchased the New Canaan, Connecticut, property from Simon and his wife Edie Brickell in 2022 for $10.8 million. 

Paul Simon and wife Edie Brickell

Paul Simon and wife Edie Brickell sold their home to the Geres in 2022. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

In a second Instagram story, Lulu wrote, "I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness," according to People. The text was written above a photo of Gere with photos of cats and dogs surrounding the "Pretty Woman" actor.

Lulu Simon

Lulu Simon aggressively called out Richard Gere for selling her childhood home. (Lulu Simon/Instagram)

Richard and Alejandra Silva sold the Simon property in October 2024 for $10.75 million. In May, news surfaced that the home was scheduled for demolition to create room for the nine-plot real estate venture. 

Representatives for Lulu and Gere did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

The news of the reported demolition came after the Geres moved to Spain. Alejandra is from there and wished to be closer to family.

Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere posing together

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere moved to Spain at the end of 2024. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for ZFF)

Gere first talked about their imminent move to Spain last spring. 

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full time outside the United States," the 75-year-old told Vanity Fair Spain.

"And I think it will also be very interesting for my children. For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's fair that I give her at least six others living in hers. In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also, your ability to live, transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

After relocating at the end of 2024, Silva expressed an interest in returning to the U.S. at the 2025 Gala: Carnaval in New York City. 

Richard Gere with wife Alejandra

The Geres are eying a comeback to the U.S. after a few more years in Spain. (MEGA/GC Images)

"For a few years [we’ll live in Spain], and then come back. But we're always coming back," she said, referring to her sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4.

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she continued.

After years of living in New York City, the couple decided to move to Spain.

"I'm with my family... I missed them a lot. But I miss the U.S. So we come back and forth," she told the outlet.

