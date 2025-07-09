Paul Simon's daughter unleashes on Richard Gere over broken promise to preserve childhood home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Simon's daughter, Lulu, called out Richard Gere for purportedly selling her childhood home to real estate developers, who are now demolishing the home to build nine new properties.

On Tuesday, Lulu took to her Instagram story to share some strong words for Gere.

"Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere – I do!

"He bought my childhood home, promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots ;)," she claimed, according to People.

"Hate! Him!" Lulu concluded while attaching a screenshot of an article explaining Gere's latest real estate venture.

According to the outlet, Gere purchased the New Canaan, Connecticut, property from Simon and his wife Edie Brickell in 2022 for $10.8 million.

In a second Instagram story, Lulu wrote, "I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness," according to People. The text was written above a photo of Gere with photos of cats and dogs surrounding the "Pretty Woman" actor.

Richard and Alejandra Silva sold the Simon property in October 2024 for $10.75 million. In May, news surfaced that the home was scheduled for demolition to create room for the nine-plot real estate venture.

Representatives for Lulu and Gere did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The news of the reported demolition came after the Geres moved to Spain. Alejandra is from there and wished to be closer to family.

Gere first talked about their imminent move to Spain last spring.

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full time outside the United States," the 75-year-old told Vanity Fair Spain .

"And I think it will also be very interesting for my children. For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it's fair that I give her at least six others living in hers. In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also, your ability to live, transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

After relocating at the end of 2024, Silva expressed an interest in returning to the U.S. at the 2025 Gala: Carnaval in New York City.

"For a few years [we’ll live in Spain], and then come back. But we're always coming back," she said, referring to her sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4.

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she continued.

After years of living in New York City, the couple decided to move to Spain.

"I'm with my family... I missed them a lot. But I miss the U.S. So we come back and forth," she told the outlet.