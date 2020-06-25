Chris Evans says video of Paul Rudd dancing to 'Grease' tune is 'embarrassing'

After appearing in numerous Marvel films since 2011, it stands to reason that Chris Evans has some fond memories of his time on set.

Evans, 39, recently spoke with his "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Paul Rudd over video chat for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, where the two reminisced about their time working together.

Specifically, the "Defending Jacob" star brought up a memory from Rudd's time on set filming "Captain America: Civil War," Rudd's first movie with a handful of his Marvel co-stars.

“I don’t know if you remember this,” Evans said to the "Living with Yourself" star, 51, per People. “It was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot ... a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from 'Grease.'"

Evans revealed the song to be "We Go Together" from the classic musical.

"We were just going to go around take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it altogether," he explained.

Rudd was "a great sport," the "Knives Out" star said.

“You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video,” revealed Evans. “I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing."

Evans even scrolled through his phone to find the video clip but said he wouldn't share it with the world.

“I found it. It’s unbelievable. I can’t show it — it’s way too embarrassing," he said.

The two talked about Marvel's "Avengers" franchise more during their chat, as Evans asked Rudd if a third "Ant-Man" film was in the works.

"I'm not going to be able to say anything, Chris. You know the world," said the "They Came Together" star.

Evans joked: "I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don't know. Paul, what's your penis size?"

"It's even bigger than my paycheck," Rudd retorted. "Put in your own 'Ant-Man' joke there."