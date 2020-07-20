Alicia Silverstone recalls the late Brittany Murphy’s ‘Clueless’ audition on 25th anniversary: ‘So great’

Alicia Silverstone recently shared some special memories from making the film “Clueless,” such as watching the late Brittany Murphy’s audition.

The beloved coming-of-age movie, that would go on to spawn a TV show by the same name, celebrated its 25th anniversary on Sunday.

Silverstone, 43, portrayed the protagonist Cher Horowitz and Murphy played Tai Fraiser.

"Brittany Murphy was not like Tai," Silverstone declared in an interview with Vogue.

She continued: “I just remember thinking she was so great for the part. I can't remember how many girls came in to audition for Tai that day and I don't know if I saw a few girls for it or just her, but I remember Brittany being really adorable.”

"She's so good at the little accent because she had one already, but I think she just pushed it to new heights,” the actress said of her late co-star.

Silverstone also revealed she pushed to have Murphy cast for the part.

“I found her so wonderful and I said to Amy [Heckerling, the writer and director] right away 'I think she's the one! She was the best one you guys!' hoping they would agree. She was like, 'Uh yeah duh. Of course, she was the best, she's the one,' " she recalled.

Silverstone and Murphy also were able to bond because they were one of the few leads in “Clueless” who were actually teenagers while filming.

"I remember her mom was on set a lot. I brought my mom around a little bit and we would all spend time together,” the star of "The “Baby-Sitter’s Club” said.

Silverstone added: “But I don't think we had any intellectual idea about us being up-and-comers in a big movie because we didn't know we were in a big movie. Maybe other people knew, but I was so innocent and never really paying attention to career stuff at all. I was just doing another job.”

Murphy died suddenly on Dec. 20, 2009.