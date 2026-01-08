'Members Only: Palm Beach' star slams ‘nasty’ rumors that she's being kicked out of Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Members Only: Palm Beach" reality star Rosalyn Yellin is setting the record straight on where she stands with Mar-a-Lago after "nasty" rumors about her membership circulated.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Yellin addressed claims that members of Mar-a-Lago were planning to band together to sign a letter demanding that Yellin's membership be revoked after she appeared in the new Netflix reality series.

"It's untrue, it's a rumor. It's too sensationalize. Who knows why? People want to write mean things. But the very simple truth is that, number one, I do not talk about the private club on the show. The only time I really mentioned it, I think maybe twice. Once somebody asked me, ‘How did you meet [socialite] Gale Brophy?’ So I mentioned it because that is how I met her," Yellin began.

"It just came out naturally. I met her at a charity event there when I first joined. And another time when they asked me maybe how much the membership fee was. But other than that, I don't talk about it. I don't talk about the people there. I don't invade anybody's privacy. I don't let out any secrets from that club. I don't talk about anything," she continued.

Yellin noted that she's hosted charity events at Mar-a-Lago and focuses her events on raising money for trafficked women and children, aging-out foster children, cancer patients and veterans.

"So to turn something positive that I'm doing into a negative is just mean, nasty and bullying, especially because it's not true," Yellin concluded.

Since being a member of the ritzy, Trump-owned club, Yellin and other "Members Only: Palm Beach" stars have had run-ins with the president over the years.

Yellin took to Instagram after Halloween to share a photo with President Trump, noting that she celebrated the holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

She told Fox News Digital it's a "great honor" to see Trump.

"He is the President of the United States. It is a huge honor. I would say that about any president, it would be a huge honor for me to be in the same room with them. And that's it," Yellin said.

Yellin's co-star, Taja Abitbol's, connection to Donald Trump began decades before she moved to Palm Beach.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Abitbol said that her son and Barron Trump went to the same school in New York, and she and Trump are from the same neighborhood in Queens.

"Yes, all the time. And I mean, I know Donald Trump from New York. My son went to the same school as Barron in New York when we still lived there. They both went to Columbia Grammar Preparatory School. And I actually went to the same school as him in Queens growing up. We both went to Kew-Forrest, but obviously he was there many years before me, but we went to the same private school in Forest Hills, Queens, and my son went to the same school as him," Abitbol said.

Taja's partner, former New York Yankee David Cone, has golfed with Trump "many times" over the years.

"You know, he's a big Yankee fan. I just saw him at Yankee Stadium this summer," Abitbol said.

Abitbol's co-star, Hilary Musser, told Fox News Digital it's "not hard" to see President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"Well, I think you already know the answer to that. It's not hard. I mean, especially back in the day, you know, when he used to walk around a lot more freely, and he would always – he's super friendly," Musser said.

Musser said that one night, she was out with "husband number four" for his birthday and Trump came by to say hello.

"And we got a pic[ture]," Musser said, noting this was before Trump got into politics.

"He's super friendly, super nice. I also was a member of the golf club and I played on the golf team. So, he used to see me around there often. Yeah, he was a great guy in real life, in person. You know, without any politics, he's never been anything but nice to me," Musser said.

Musser, who is a member at Mar-a-Lago, last saw the president on New Year's Eve when he was with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The reality star told Fox News Digital she's spent the last 20 New Year's Eves at Mar-a-Lago and it's always a "fun party."

Musser became a member at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. She told Fox News Digital that since joining 20 years ago, she's been able to run into celebrities on any given day.

"You could, on any given day, run into any number of celebrities, any number of them. And that celebrity list just keeps getting bigger. I mean, you have Sly Stallone now. Mark Wahlberg lives in Delray. He's come to do some events in Palm Beach. I would see Rod Stewart all the time. I mean, it's like living in Beverly Hills, where you go to a restaurant, and you see celebrities and the cool thing to do is just not let it faze you."

"And that's what everybody here does. Whether it's a politician or whether it's a celebrity, people treat them here the same way they do in Beverly Hills. A wave, a nod, a little bit of enthusiasm, but with couth," Musser said.

Musser told Fox News Digital you have to have discretion to make it far in Palm Beach.

"Nobody wants to invite you over if you're a talker. If you're gonna brag about having been to their house. You have to have discretion. And, you know, I definitely have discretion. So, like, I'm not going to name-drop whose house I've been to because I'll never get invited back. So that's never gonna happen. And I don't need to name-drop them because who cares? It doesn't matter," Musser said.

"And it's not my goal to have been to every beautiful house on Palm Beach Island. It's organic for me to have been invited to my friend's homes. And I'm honored and I invite them back. Oh, that's the other thing. You better have some parties yourself, or you don't get invited back. You can't do a one-way thing. It has to be two ways. But I think that's true all around the world, isn't it? Like, nobody wants to hang around. Nobody wants people who come to other people's parties and never throw one themselves," Musser said.

Abitbol said that nobody lives like the residents in Palm Beach.

"Honestly, it is like no other, like nobody lives like us. And that's the whole beauty of it. It really is Fantasy Island. It is paradise. And there's so many events happening from the beginning of the season to the end of the season," she noted.

"I think that it is just like nobody lives like us. It's like the best way to live. I mean, I've lived in other places. I've lived in New York, Manhattan, the city, the Hamptons. It's just that nobody lives this. First of all, the sun is shining every day, so how could you not be happy when the sun is shining every day? Similar to LA, but even more so. And you see the palm trees and the ocean. It's just like everything is better in the Palm Beach weather," Abitbol said.

"Members Only: Palm Beach" features a group of women who live in the most "exclusive enclaves" of the Florida seaside town. The cast includes Musser, Abitbol, Yellin, Ro-mina Ustayev and Maria Cozamanis.

"Members Only: Palm Beach" is a new Netflix reality series that premiered Dec. 29, 2025.

