Paul Mario Day, original Iron Maiden singer, dead at 69

Paul Mario Day, the original frontman of legendary British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, has died. He was 69.

The band confirmed Day's death to Fox News Digital and shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends," the statement read on Instagram. "Paul was a lovely person and good mate. Rest in peace Paul."

Day's cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Iron Maiden's post was accompanied by a photo of the band members in more recent years and performing back in the day.

Fans flooded the comments section with their sentiments.

"Rock in Power," one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "May Paul Mario Day R.I.P. He's now rockin' with the best of them up in heaven."

"My condolences to all of Paul Mario Days' family and friends, R.I.P," another wrote.

At the age of 19, Day was recruited by bassist Steve Harris to become Iron Maiden’s very first vocalist in December 1975. Day stepped into the spotlight as the band’s original frontman until October 1976.

Following Day's time with Iron Maiden, he formed the band More.

The band More also paid tribute to Day on social media: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day."

"Paul was a huge part of the NWOBHM from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the Warhead album."

"He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donninton with AC/DC Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists."

In 1985, Day took the stage as the lead singer for the band Wildfire before joining a reformed version of the band Sweet.

The following year, he relocated to Australia, where he stayed active in the music scene until his death.

Day is survived by his wife Cecily.

News of Day's passing comes after former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno's death last year. He was 66.

Representatives for Di'Anno confirmed the news to Fox News Digital at the time, saying the singer died at his home in Salisbury, England.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews…" representatives and family for Di'Anno said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Born in Chingford, East London, on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, between 1978 and 1981."

Di’Anno was the vocalist for the band’s first two albums, "Iron Maiden" and "Killers," in 1980 and 1981, respectively.