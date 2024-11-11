Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno’s cause of death revealed

A cause of death has been revealed for singer Paul Di’Anno, the original vocalist for heavy metal band Iron Maiden.

In a Facebook post shared on Di’Anno’s official page, a statement from his representatives read, "Dear fans and friends, We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received."

According to the statement, Di’Anno’s sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed their brother "had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop."

"Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace," the statement added.

FORMER IRON MAIDEN SINGER PAUL DI’ANNO DEAD AT 66

Di’Anno died last month at the age of 66.

Representatives for Di'Anno confirmed the news to Fox News Digital at the time, saying the singer died at his home in Salisbury, England.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66," representatives and family for Di'Anno said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Born in Chingford, East London, on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden, between 1978 and 1981."

Di’Anno was the vocalist for the band’s first two albums, "Iron Maiden" and "Killers," in 1980 and 1981, respectively.

"Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace." — Statement from Paul Di'Anno's representatives and family

The singer began experiencing health issues in the 2010s, including knee surgery in 2014 that often had him performing live shows in a wheelchair. He also had a cancer scare.

He told Classic Rock, "I collapsed at home after coming back from Argentina and a scan found a massive big black shadow on my lungs. I thought I was on my way out, but it turned out to be non-malignant."

"It was an abscess that was all infected and the size of a rugby ball. It turns out I’ve been living with this thing in me for the last few years," Di’Anno said.

He added, "I suppose I’m pretty damn lucky, but the last six months have been hard."

His family’s statement upon his death said, "Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

They added, "Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

The Facebook post sharing Di’Anno’s cause of death also noted there was a tribute show to the late singer this past weekend at Underworld Camden, a rock venue in London.

"With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend," the post read.