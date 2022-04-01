Patrick Demarchelier, Princess Diana's personal photographer, dead at 78

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fashion industry is mourning the loss of French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who snapped iconic spreads of A-list stars over his decades-long career, including Princess Diana.

Demarchelier was 78. His death was announced Friday on his verified Instagram account.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren," the statement read.

The Fahey/Klein Gallery, who represented Demarchelier's fine art sales and exhibition of his photographs, said they are "very saddened" by his passing in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Pure beauty dominates in his work. He demystified the fashion world and created images that resonate with a natural beauty. His photographs were both historically durable with a contemporary edge. He had a reverence for tradition, but also a taste for new," the gallery said.

It continued: "In a world of images by others, he stood apart – and was able to create an authentic interpretation while revealing the heart of sensuality. Influenced by the classics of photography and painting, Patrick Demarchelier played with light, lines, and forms of the human body creating photographs that captured an often surprising and spontaneous vitality in even the most powerful icons of beauty and culture. In the end, the strength of his work was the result of his trust and connection with his subjects. He will be missed."

Demarchelier was born in Le Havre, France. According to reports, he moved to Paris at the age of 20 and began his career under Swiss fashion photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. In 1975, he relocated to New York City, where he quickly became one of the most sought-after fashion photographers. His work appeared on the covers of American Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Allure and more.

He also shot campaigns for well-known brands, including Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Lancôme, Celine, Yves Saint Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren.

Demarchelier is perhaps best known for becoming Princess Diana's personal photographer in 1989. He made history as the first non-British photographer to be hired by the British royal family.

He photographed the late princess for the covers of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and was also behind the lens for some of her more memorable photographs, including a black-and-white photo of the princess wearing a white gown and a tiara.

He called Diana a friend in an interview with the U.K.'s Telegraph newspaper in 2008.

"She was funny and kind -- but fundamentally she was a very simple woman who liked very simple things," he said.

He also photographed for some of the biggest names in the entertainment and modeling industries, including Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bündchen, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Kate Winslet, Oprah, Beyoncé, Lupita Nyong'o, Sophia Loren, Linda Evangelista, Anthony Hopkins, Annette Bening, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, Nicki Minaj, and many more.

Celebrities reacted to the news of his on death on Friday with tributes on social media.

"Always loved working with Patrick so much. Very sad to hear of his passing. I am sending so much love to his family," actress Kate Hudson commented on his Instagram.

"I loved just hanging with Patrick on the many trips we did. I just loved him. He was a creative genius but in a casual seemingly effortless way, and he was fun and funny in his broken Franglais," wrote Christie Brinkley.

"When I first shot with Patrick, I was just 16 years old. He was one of the first people in fashion that believed in me. I feel so lucky that I got to work with him so many times through the years and create so many great memories. Patrick you will be missed," Bündchen wrote in a post on her Instagram account on Friday.

Bella Hadid said she is "grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens," and described him as "soft, but full of life."

Crawford thanked Demarchelier "for so many great memories and beautiful, timeless images."