‘Wheel of Fortune's’ first millionaire says $1M prize didn’t go as far as fans think

Spinning into seven figures on "Wheel of Fortune" may sound like a life-changing dream — but the show’s first millionaire says the aftermath didn’t bring the kind of instant luxury most people would imagine.

In 2008, the wheel stopped at a moment that would change the show’s history.

Michelle Loewenstein, now Michelle Moore, was the first contestant to score the million-dollar mark on "Wheel of Fortune," as she walked away with $1,026,800 just days after returning from her honeymoon.

When the New Jersey native and former floral designer landed the spin, she said the reality of the win was far more practical — and far less glamorous — than most fans would imagine.

"Honestly, because I mean, let’s be honest, you don’t get the full amount of money. So, a million dollars, it doesn’t really go that far," Moore exclusively told Fox News Digital.

Moore said the money went toward practical expenses rather than luxury.

She emphasized that the winnings were used responsibly, noting that the money largely went toward paying off financial obligations.

"I think I paid off some student loans and bills … bought a car," she said, adding that much of it was saved and invested for a future home.

"But it’s not as much as you would think," she added, pointing to the reality of living in California, where she eventually moved, noting that "everything’s more expensive out here."

Moore went on to share the biggest misconception about winning big on the beloved game show, "Wheel of Fortune."

"People do think that it will change your entire life, you’re going to start, like, dripping in gold and, you know, you’re going to drive the fanciest of cars," she said with a smile. "But I guess it really depends on what your passions and your values are."

Instead of fueling extravagance, the history-making win gave Moore a fresh perspective on money and priorities.

"I guess it really kind of keeps you humble and makes you really value everything that you want to make purchases for," she said.

As "Wheel of Fortune" enters a new era, the show’s first millionaire is happily looking back not just on the money, but on the moments she described as "a very surreal, out-of-body experience."

When Fox News Digital asked what happens off camera that might surprise fans, she said the iconic show runs with remarkable precision.

"It actually happens fairly quickly … they shoot like six shows a day. Fascinating — I think they only shoot six weeks a year … it’s a very well-oiled machine," she said. "They’re just really kind and just feel like they’re your friends when they’re there. I mean it was back when Pat was there, so it was very different — it was wonderful … a really incredible experience."

Moore’s road to "Wheel of Fortune" took years of persistence.

She said she applied repeatedly — starting at a young age — before finally getting noticed after moving to California.

The historic winner also reflected on her experience with longtime hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, saying their off-camera warmth matched what viewers saw on-screen.

"They were as kind as could be," she said. "Vanna came in to check in on us when we were just sitting in the room waiting, and it was just so nice. They’re just very relatable. They don’t seem like celebrities — they were just very warm."

Nearly two decades later, the mom of three shared with Fox News Digital that the milestone still feels meaningful — especially knowing only women have reached millionaire status on the iconic game show since.

"I think it’s fascinating that only women have won ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as millionaires — girl power!" she said. "I miss Pat. I love Ryan, but I miss Pat. I wish he was still there. I still am holding out hopes of taking Vanna’s job one day," Moore laughed. "Because that would be fun. I’d love to get dressed up all day and do that."

In June 2023, former longtime host Sajak announced he would be exiting the show. A week later, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would take over as host in Season 42.

"Wheel of Fortune" premiered on television in 1975. Sajak started hosting in 1981, with co-host White joining him the following year.