'Party of Five' star Scott Wolf's estranged wife taken to hospital by police, accuses actor of abuse in video

"Party of Five" star Scott Wolf's estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, was taken to the hospital by police days after the former couple announced their divorce.

The incident, which the Utah County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital, was captured in a video that was shared on Kelley's Instagram page Friday. In the clip, which featured a black screen with audio only until the final few seconds, Kelley was heard speaking to police officers who were detaining her. She also accused Scott of "abusing" her.

"You had every opportunity to be reasonable," an officer told her at the beginning of the video.

"Don’t. Don’t. Oh, my God, this is not happening," Kelley could be heard saying.

"Fine. I’ll go. I’ll go on my own, please. I’ll go on my own. Wow," she told the officers. "This is shameful, gentlemen, look at this. Look at this woman. This is shameful. Be ashamed. Be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen."

One officer was heard telling Kelley that she was "not going to jail" and that they were "going to get you some help."

"I know what I’m doing. I’ve done this," the "Real World: New Orleans" alum responded. "This is my job. Shame on all of you,"

"You made some comments to your dad, some comments to people that are concerning," an officer told her. "We want to make sure you are OK."

"You might want to turn this off. It's on. Would you like to turn it off? You want me to turn it off?" Kelley was heard asking. "OK, fine, my phone was recording. I didn’t mean to."

"I can turn it off if you'd like me to," one officer offered.

"Please turn it off, please," Kelley said before adding, "I think this is shameful, and Scott Wolf has been abusing me, and now you’re abusing me more."

"We haven’t talked to Scott Wolf," an officer said.

A uniformed police officer then appeared on the screen while Kelley was heard asking for her phone to be handed to her. She was briefly seen with two officers behind her before the video ended.

A representative for Scott and Kelley did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a representative for the Utah County Sheriff's Department said, "Deputies responded to the Sundance Resort for a report of a female that needed some help. Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies. For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital."

After uploading the video, Kelley shared an update on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of some of her belongings, including a purse and a Gatorade bottle on a table.

"This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids," Kelley wrote on the image.

"Also ... I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been," she added.

"I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA. I am compliant, calm and respectful, and hopefully this is all sorted very quickly," Kelley wrote. "In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced."

On June 10, Kelley, who is a life coach and author, announced that she and Scott were splitting after 21 years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children," Kelley continued. "While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

"Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with," she added. "He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children."

She continued, "My priority has always been their well-being — and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection — with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred."

Shortly after Kelley shared her post, Scott addressed their divorce in a statement to People.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," he said.

"Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter," Scott added.

The "Everwood" alum and Kelley met on a blind date in 2002 and married in May 2004. The former couple share sons Jackson, 16, and Miller, 12, and daughter Lucy, 11.