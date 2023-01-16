Scott Wolf says 'Party of Five' is 'ripe for a reboot': 'I would reboot that in a second'

Scott Wolf is ready to step back into the role of Bailey Salinger.

Wolf told Fox News Digital that he is ready for a "Party of Five" reboot, saying he has already "scratched the surface with some people who can maybe make it happen," and that he thinks most members of the original cast would be willing to return.

"I really think ‘Party of Five’ is ripe for a reboot," he said. "The show was about family, where people might have different ideas, but they gotta figure out a way to blend those ideas or agree to disagree and keep moving forward, so I think there's something really timely about it, so if anyone out there is listening, ‘Party of Five’ reboot."

Wolf acknowledged there already was a "Party of Five" reboot recently, but he called that more "of a reimagining of the show," rather than an actual reboot, saying one "with the original cast, yeah I would reboot that in a second."

In January 2020, "Party of Five" was brought back on Freeform with a whole new cast and family to focus on. The show, which lasted for one season consisting of 10 episodes, focused on the Acosta family as the children try to figure out the daily struggles of life after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

"’Party of Five’ embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt," president of Freeform Tom Ascheim said in a press statement ahead of the premiere at the time. "We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series."

In the original show, the children become orphans after their parents are killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. Along with Wolf, the 1994 version of the show starred Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Paula Devicq.

Aside from the loss of their parents, the show also tackled issues such as alcoholism, cancer and domestic violence in a relationship. Wolf played the 16-year-old Bailey Salinger, who started out as a rebellious teen that then had to come to terms with being a caregiver.

While waiting for the "Party of Five" reboot to come together, Wolf has been busy on The CW's "Nancy Drew," in which he plays Carson Drew. The show recently wrapped its fourth and final season,

"So I just finished ‘Nancy Drew,’ for The CW, we made four seasons, and I'm incredibly proud of it. Great cast, great crew," Wolf told Fox News Digital. "We found out that this would be our final season early enough, to end the show on our own terms and so, I think for fans of the show the last episodes are going to be really satisfying, and tie up stories that I think they're going to love."

Not only did Wolf act in the show, but after 30 years in the business, the actor stepped behind the camera for the first time, making his directorial debut in the season 3 episode "The Voices in the Frost."

"I think one of the reasons why I finally raised my hand after all of these years is because of what this show is and how creative it is. We’re kind of making a little 42-minute movie every week and that level of ambition [is attractive]," he previously told TV Insider. "When I started out, the job of director didn’t call to me back then, and now seeing how much goes into making our show and how artful they are and how you really have to be a filmmaker to make an episode of this show…that just kind of shot my hand into the air."

The fourth and final season of "Nancy Drew" is set to premiere May 31.