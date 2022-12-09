'Parks and Recreation' star Helen Slayton-Hughes dead at the age of 92

"Parks and Recreation" alum Helen Slayton-Hughes died Thursday at the age of 92, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The actress's passing was announced Friday by her family in a post that they shared to her official Facebook page.

"To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one. -With love: The Hughes family," the statement read.

In the Facebook post, the Hughes family shared a video compilation of photos from Slayton-Hughes' life and career and quotes.

AMY POEHLER REFLECTS ON 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF ‘PARKS AND RECREATION': ‘I'M JUST REALLY OVERWHELMED'

"I love doing drama but I'm always hired to do comedy," one quote by the late performer read.

In the clip, the family included a message that read, "To our beloved Helen…you always made us laugh. Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are."

The video concluded with a quote by Slayton-Hughes that read, "The universe is getting ready for a big project: preparing for my departure."

Slayton-Hughes played court stenographer Ethel Beavers on seasons three to five of the hit NBC workplace sitcom from 2011-15. "Parks and Recreation" starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta and Billy Eichner.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The show, which earned 14 Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination, ran from 2009-15.

Slayton-Hughes made her film debut at the age of 50 in the 1980 comedy "Mafia on the Bounty." The actress also appeared in a slew of roles on TV series including "Nash Bridges," "NYPD Blue," "Desperate Housewives," "The West Wing," "That's So Raven," "Pretty Little Liars," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Veronica Mars" and "True Blood," among others.

She starred for 18 episodes on the web series "Burning Love" from 2012-13. Slayton-Hughes was most recently seen in the 2022 Netflix comedy movie "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," which starred Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland.