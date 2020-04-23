'Parks and Recreation' cast returning for scripted special to benefit coronavirus relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The original "Parks and Recreation" cast is set to reunite for a scripted special to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott are among the sitcom's stars to be featured in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. EST Thursday, April 30, on NBC.

The story will follow Poehler's Leslie Knope -- an energetic social butterfly and dedicated public servant -- as she navigates the real-life crisis and stays in touch with her friends while social distancing.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes."

Schur said he hopes everyone enjoys the special and, as he said in a statement, “donates!”

"Parks and Recreation" ran on NBC for seven seasons and followed the antics of the parks and recreation department in the fictional Pawnee, Indiana.

The show's other main castmembers -- Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Retta -- are set to return for the special.

Additionally, NBC said that other guests from the "Pawnee universe may pop in."

Contributions will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable community members, NBC said. Up to $500,000 in donations made through May 21 will be matched with contributions from NBC Universal, the sitcom's cast, writers and producers, and State Farm and Subaru of America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report