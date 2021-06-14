'Duncanville' stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell on how comedy series keeps its edge

Comedy pros Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell can make audiences laugh in any format, whether it be through animation or in a traditional sitcom.

The "Parks and Rec" star and "Modern Family" alum believe that even though their FOX series "Duncanville" is an animated show about the perils of being a teenager, it doesn't mean it can't bring the edge.

"Sometimes working within the rules of [broadcast] can really be helpful for comedy," Poehler told Fox News while promoting the series.

"This show feels like we try to push it a little bit so it should feel a little edgy because we want young people to feel like they're watching something that's a little too old for them," she reasoned referencing "The Simpsons" long-running success.

"People forget ‘The Simpsons’ was on broadcast television… they didn't get to say and do whatever they wanted but it always felt a little too adult," the Emmy-winner recalled.

Burrell echoed Poehler and told Fox News, "I thought it was really artful how well the writers are pushing that envelope for that [teenage] age group and still keeping [the show on] broadcast. It really is somehow walking that fine line. But it's edgy in a fun and funny way."

The series has already been renewed for a third season which takes a little pressure off Poehler, who is a creator/executive producer as well.

"It was a really, really nice gesture and a huge boost of confidence because, in my dream world, the show goes forever," she gushed. "I love the cast so much. They're so talented. I feel like this Harris family could just live in your own house for a really long time."

"Duncanville" airs Mondays at 8:30/7:30c on FOX

