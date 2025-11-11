Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Paris Jackson admits drugs ‘ruined’ her life as she reveals hole in her nose

Michael Jackson's daughter says she's been sober for six years but still lives with consequences

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Paris Jackson is getting brutally honest about the damage her past drug use caused.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson stunned fans after she showed off a "perforated septum" in a candid TikTok video.

"I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose," Jackson said in the clip as she pointed her phone’s flashlight up her nose. "And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum," she explained, noting it’s "slightly different from a deviated septum."

SYDNEY SWEENEY SHARES HOLLYWOOD'S DISTURBING BEAUTY DEMAND WHEN SHE WAS 16 YEARS OLD

Paris Jackson rocks sheer black dress.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris opens up about six years of sobriety and the lasting effects of addiction in a brutally honest social media confession. (Swan Gallet/WWD)

"That is from what you think it’s from," Jackson said, before adding, "Don’t do drugs, kids" and pointing directly at the camera.

The "American Horror Stories" actress admitted that her past drug use "ruined my life."

She said she "didn’t recommend" taking drugs.

Jackson told fans she’s now six years sober but still lives with the consequences.

She further explained she has no plans to undergo surgery to fix her nose because "you have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly."

Jackson said she’s had the condition since she was 20 — and that it can interfere with her music career.

Side by side photos of Paris Jackson with her tattoos covered up

Jackson said she’s had the condition since she was 20 — and that it can interfere with her music career. (Getty Images)

"It’s a b----," she joked.

JESSICA SIMPSON DETAILS THE DARK SIDE OF ALCOHOL THAT NEARLY DERAILED HER DREAMS

The musician added that she could "thread a spaghetti noodle through" the hole in her septum.

The "Gringo" actress has been vocal about self-acceptance and resilience in recent months.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Jackson.

Michael Jackson performing Thriller

The 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson stunned fans after she showed off a "perforated septum" in a candid TikTok video. (Getty Images)

In September, she hit back at critics who mocked her sheer dress during Paris Fashion Week.

"I don't really understand why the human body is a driving force for such discomfort in so many people," she stated. "It's just a body. It's just a body on a human, which is an animal."

Jackson, a longtime animal advocate and practicing vegan, has previously shut down critical comments on social media after followers called her "old" and "haggard."

Paris Jackson poses in see-through black dress.

In September, she hit back at critics who mocked her sheer dress during Paris Fashion Week. (Swan Gallet/WWD)

But Jackson didn’t let the criticism stop her from a cheeky response afterward.

In a video at the time, appearing without makeup and with her hair in a messy bun, Jackson wrote, "this is no filter no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really s----- comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video."

She added, "I am literally 25. Just young and haggard, thank you very much."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

