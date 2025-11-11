Paris Jackson admits drugs ‘ruined’ her life as she reveals hole in her nose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris Jackson is getting brutally honest about the damage her past drug use caused.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson stunned fans after she showed off a "perforated septum" in a candid TikTok video.

"I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose," Jackson said in the clip as she pointed her phone’s flashlight up her nose. "And that is because I have what is called a perforated septum," she explained, noting it’s "slightly different from a deviated septum."

"That is from what you think it’s from," Jackson said, before adding, "Don’t do drugs, kids" and pointing directly at the camera.

The "American Horror Stories" actress admitted that her past drug use "ruined my life."

She said she "didn’t recommend" taking drugs.

Jackson told fans she’s now six years sober but still lives with the consequences.

She further explained she has no plans to undergo surgery to fix her nose because "you have to take pills when you have a surgery that gnarly."

Jackson said she’s had the condition since she was 20 — and that it can interfere with her music career.

"It’s a b----," she joked.

The musician added that she could "thread a spaghetti noodle through" the hole in her septum.

The "Gringo" actress has been vocal about self-acceptance and resilience in recent months.

In September, she hit back at critics who mocked her sheer dress during Paris Fashion Week.

"I don't really understand why the human body is a driving force for such discomfort in so many people," she stated. "It's just a body. It's just a body on a human, which is an animal."

Jackson, a longtime animal advocate and practicing vegan, has previously shut down critical comments on social media after followers called her "old" and "haggard."

But Jackson didn’t let the criticism stop her from a cheeky response afterward.

In a video at the time, appearing without makeup and with her hair in a messy bun, Jackson wrote, "this is no filter no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really s----- comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video."

She added, "I am literally 25. Just young and haggard, thank you very much."