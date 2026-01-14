Paris Hilton's wild past taught her how to stop her kids from rebelling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris Hilton, once the ultimate party girl, is already thinking about how she’ll handle her kids’ teenage years.

The hotel heiress and entrepreneur is reclaiming her narrative in a new documentary, "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir." The film follows the mom of two as she prepares for her first full-length concert at the Hollywood Palladium following the release of her 2024 album, "Infinite Icon."

The 44-year-old, who was famous for being famous in the early 2000s, admitted to Fox News Digital she’s already planning for the mom she’ll be when her kids are older — including how she’ll handle any sneaking out.

PARIS HILTON VOWS TO FIGHT ‘UNTIL EVERY CHILD IS PROTECTED’ AFTER DETAILING ALLEGED ABUSE

"I think about that a lot just because I know how it is to be a teenager," said Hilton.

"So I do get a little worried about that. But I feel that I’m just like … even at our house, it’s such a fun place. I feel like they wouldn’t want to sneak out. I feel like all the kids are going to want to come here because we have the water slide, the movie theater, the tennis courts, the golf, and all these fun activities. So I feel like this will be the house where all the kids would want to hang out."

"I also feel like I will make them feel safe to be able to tell me anything, so they’ll not want to sneak out," Hilton shared. "Plus, I have the craziest security system and cameras … so if they try to sneak out, I will know. And nothing would get past me because I know every trick in the book. But I feel like it won’t get to that point."

WATCH: PARIS HILTON OPENS UP ABOUT HER PARENTING FEARS AND HER KIDS' FUTURE

Hilton and husband, fellow entrepreneur Carter Reum, welcomed son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in January 2023 and daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum in November 2023 via surrogacy.

"I won’t be, like, a strict, strict [parent], but I’ll definitely be very attentive to everything," said Hilton.

The mogul became a staple on the New York City nightclub circuit in the late ‘90s. Decked out in designer fashion and towering heels, she was an irresistible magnet for paparazzi.

After Hilton started sneaking out at night to go to clubs, sometimes disappearing for days, her parents sent her to a series of schools for troubled teens, The Associated Press reported.

The decision had devastating consequences, the outlet noted. Locked away at the different schools for nearly two years, Hilton says she was abused and sexually assaulted. She was released at age 18.

It wouldn’t be until 2020 that Hilton detailed for the first time her experience at the boarding school in the YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris." Since then, she’s spoken out about the "troubled teen" industry and testified before Congress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Today, Hilton oversees a sprawling multimillion-dollar empire spanning fragrance, jewelry and other ventures. Still, she says her most meaningful role isn’t in business — it’s being a mom.

"The biggest lesson [motherhood has taught me] is just how life is so precious," she explained. "You have to take in every moment because they grow up so fast. [It’s about] really shifting my priorities to what matters most in life, and that’s family."

"They are my legacy," Hilton continued about her children. "I just want to give them all the love and support in the world. I just want to make them the most incredible human beings, the kindest, smartest, sweetest kids. And I love how, just seeing them grow up together, they’re best friends. I’m so excited about the future and seeing them grow up because they’re my little angels."

Hilton previously spoke to Fox News Digital about how Reum, 44, has been a supportive spouse and doting dad. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

"I feel so lucky I met Carter at the perfect time in my life," she gushed. "We’ve been inseparable. I didn’t even know a man like this existed. He’s kind, loyal, sweet and fun. He has the biggest heart and is obsessed with me."

"I feel so safe, secure and supported — like I can do anything in life," she said. "He’s the best husband, best friend and dad — everything I ever wanted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day because of him, my babies and everything in life."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hilton said her future has never been brighter.

"It’s been a journey," she reflected. "... For so long, I played this character as an armor or shield to protect myself. And I never really wanted to let anyone in because I didn’t even want to talk about anything deep or serious. But ever since I have been telling my story, it’s just been so healing and so empowering. It makes me proud of this woman that I am, how strong and resilient I am, and that I can be an inspiration to others."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m getting to know myself all the time," she said. "I finally have time to reflect on my life. Doing a film like this lets me look even deeper. It’s been a journey of self-discovery."

"Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" premieres Jan. 30.