Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's wild past taught her how to stop her kids from rebelling

Former party girl says she knows 'every trick in the book' and has installed extensive security cameras at family home

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Paris Hilton opens up about her parenting fears and her kids’ future Video

Paris Hilton opens up about her parenting fears and her kids’ future

Paris Hilton spoke to Fox News Digital about keeping her kids safe and why she plans to be attentive without being overly strict. The hotel heiress is the subject of a new documentary, "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir."

Paris Hilton, once the ultimate party girl, is already thinking about how she’ll handle her kids’ teenage years.

The hotel heiress and entrepreneur is reclaiming her narrative in a new documentary, "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir." The film follows the mom of two as she prepares for her first full-length concert at the Hollywood Palladium following the release of her 2024 album, "Infinite Icon."

The 44-year-old, who was famous for being famous in the early 2000s, admitted to Fox News Digital she’s already planning for the mom she’ll be when her kids are older — including how she’ll handle any sneaking out.

PARIS HILTON VOWS TO FIGHT ‘UNTIL EVERY CHILD IS PROTECTED’ AFTER DETAILING ALLEGED ABUSE

Paris Hilton modeling a long-sleeve, high-neck black suit paired with a diamond choker.

Paris Hilton, who stars in a new documentary about her music career, "Infinite Icon," told Fox News Digital she’s already thinking about her kids becoming teens. (Nino Munoz)

"I think about that a lot just because I know how it is to be a teenager," said Hilton. 

"So I do get a little worried about that. But I feel that I’m just like … even at our house, it’s such a fun place. I feel like they wouldn’t want to sneak out. I feel like all the kids are going to want to come here because we have the water slide, the movie theater, the tennis courts, the golf, and all these fun activities. So I feel like this will be the house where all the kids would want to hang out."

Paris Hilton is seen with her two babies and her sister Nicky Hilton during an outing in New York City.

Paris Hilton (seen here with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild) is a mom to Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and London Marilyn Hilton Reum (pictured here).  (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

"I also feel like I will make them feel safe to be able to tell me anything, so they’ll not want to sneak out," Hilton shared. "Plus, I have the craziest security system and cameras … so if they try to sneak out, I will know. And nothing would get past me because I know every trick in the book. But I feel like it won’t get to that point."

Hilton and husband, fellow entrepreneur Carter Reum, welcomed son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in January 2023 and daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum in November 2023 via surrogacy.

"I won’t be, like, a strict, strict [parent], but I’ll definitely be very attentive to everything," said Hilton.

Paris Hilton carrying her babies.

Paris Hilton welcomed her son, Phoenix Barron, in January 2023, and her daughter, London Marilyn, in November 2023, both via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

The mogul became a staple on the New York City nightclub circuit in the late ‘90s. Decked out in designer fashion and towering heels, she was an irresistible magnet for paparazzi.

Paris Hilton wearing a low-cut bright blue dress on her birthday.

Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st birthday at Studio 54. (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

After Hilton started sneaking out at night to go to clubs, sometimes disappearing for days, her parents sent her to a series of schools for troubled teens, The Associated Press reported.

The decision had devastating consequences, the outlet noted. Locked away at the different schools for nearly two years, Hilton says she was abused and sexually assaulted. She was released at age 18. 

Poster for Infinite Icon

Paris Hilton's documentary, "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" is described as "a new documentary concert film" focusing on the "Stars Are Blind" singer. (11:11 Media)

It wouldn’t be until 2020 that Hilton detailed for the first time her experience at the boarding school in the YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris." Since then, she’s spoken out about the "troubled teen" industry and testified before Congress.

Paris Hilton looking serious wearing a seagreen dress in front of a podium.

TV personality and child welfare advocate Paris Hilton arrives to testify at the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on "Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting America's Children" on June 26, 2024, in Washington, DC.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Today, Hilton oversees a sprawling multimillion-dollar empire spanning fragrance, jewelry and other ventures. Still, she says her most meaningful role isn’t in business — it’s being a mom.

"The biggest lesson [motherhood has taught me] is just how life is so precious," she explained. "You have to take in every moment because they grow up so fast. [It’s about] really shifting my priorities to what matters most in life, and that’s family."

Paris Hilton wearing a sparkly silver dress in front of a crowd.

Paris Hilton at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on Sept. 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York.  (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"They are my legacy," Hilton continued about her children. "I just want to give them all the love and support in the world. I just want to make them the most incredible human beings, the kindest, smartest, sweetest kids. And I love how, just seeing them grow up together, they’re best friends. I’m so excited about the future and seeing them grow up because they’re my little angels."

Paris Hilton DJing with a group of smiling girls.

Paris Hilton DJs during "Young Hearts Friend Fest Benefiting God's Love We Deliver" at the Museum of Ice Cream on Jan. 28, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver)

Hilton previously spoke to Fox News Digital about how Reum, 44, has been a supportive spouse and doting dad. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

"I feel so lucky I met Carter at the perfect time in my life," she gushed. "We’ve been inseparable. I didn’t even know a man like this existed. He’s kind, loyal, sweet and fun. He has the biggest heart and is obsessed with me."

Carter Reum kissing Paris Hilton on the cheek.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on Nov. 1, 2025. (Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images)

"I feel so safe, secure and supported — like I can do anything in life," she said. "He’s the best husband, best friend and dad — everything I ever wanted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day because of him, my babies and everything in life."

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at the Grammys in 2024.

Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum in 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Hilton said her future has never been brighter.

"It’s been a journey," she reflected. "... For so long, I played this character as an armor or shield to protect myself. And I never really wanted to let anyone in because I didn’t even want to talk about anything deep or serious. But ever since I have been telling my story, it’s just been so healing and so empowering. It makes me proud of this woman that I am, how strong and resilient I am, and that I can be an inspiration to others."

Paris Hilton smiling and posing wearing a sheer black and leopard dress.

Paris Hilton at the 2026 WWD Style Awards held at the Regent Santa Monica Beach on Jan. 9, 2026. (Allie Joseph/WWD via Getty Images)

"I’m getting to know myself all the time," she said. "I finally have time to reflect on my life. Doing a film like this lets me look even deeper. It’s been a journey of self-discovery."

"Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" premieres Jan. 30.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

