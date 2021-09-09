Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears' dad filing to end conservatorship: 'Such an unexpected turn'

Paris Hilton was shocked to see Jamie Spears, the father of her close pal Britney Spears, finally concede to terminating his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship.

"This is such an unexpected turn," the hotel heiress, 40, said in Wednesday’s episode of her "This is Paris" podcast.

"I didn’t think anyone was expecting this, but it’s just amazing to hear, to know that Britney is one step closer to having her freedom, which she deserves so much."

Hilton also shared a throwback photo of herself and Spears, 39, from when they used to hang out — prior to the conservatorship — on her Instagram.

DREW BARRYMORE REVEALS SHE SENT BRITNEY SPEARS PERSONAL VIDEO MESSAGES AMID HER CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE

She captioned the post, "I am so so happy that @BritneySpears is one step closer to her freedom. She is such a fighter and a true angel, and deserves her happiness more than anything. Everyone that did this to her should be held fully accountable."

In her podcast episode, Hilton praised Britney for speaking up for herself the past few months, especially during her bombshell June 23 court testimony, stating, "The truth shall set you free."

She added, "It really is so healing when you tell your story and you tell your truth and you hold others accountable for what they’ve done wrong to you."

BRITNEY SPEARS' ATTORNEY CONFIRMS PLANS TO INVESTIGATE DAD JAMIE DESPITE HIS PETITION TO END CONSERVATORSHIP

Hilton’s support of Britney and the #FreeBritney movement has never wavered — even though the "Toxic" singer once said in her court testimony that she "didn’t believe" the "Simple Life" star’s own traumas.

Britney told Judge Brenda Penny in June, "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry. … I’m an outsider, and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it, and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of [my story] to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’"

TV Personality Paris Hilton has thrown her support behind Britney Spears' push to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Hilton later "liked" a tweet about her not taking what Britney said personally.

In her podcast episode Wednesday, she concluded, "I am so proud and so happy for you, Britney. You deserve all the happiness and freedom in the world."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP AFTER JAMIE FILES TO END ARRANGEMENT? LEGAL EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Jamie, 69, stated in a court petition Tuesday filed by his attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, that "circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

Although Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called it a "massive legal victory," he still plans to — as Hilton suggested — hold people accountable.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former federal prosecutor responded to the petition in a statement to Page Six by reaffirming that his team’s "investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue."

The next court date in Britney’s conservatorship case is scheduled for Sept. 29.