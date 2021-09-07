What's next for Britney Spears' conservatorship after Jamie files to end arrangement? Legal expert weighs in

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, filed Tuesday to end his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship, in which he single-handedly controlled her finances for over a dozen years.

Fox News confirmed that Jamie Spears had filed the necessary paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the arrangement.

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," Jamie Spears' lawyers wrote in the bombshell court submission, which was obtained by The Associated Press. His filing occurred after much pressure from the #FreeBritney cohort to free his daughter from his control.

Naturally, many are speculating how quickly the whole arrangement can come down. David Glass, a certified family law attorney with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, who is not involved in the case, told Fox News the next step is for the judge presiding over the public matter to approve the change.

"It turns out [Jamie] is asking for the entire conservatorship to be vacated, which is a huge move," said Glass. "It potentially creates pressure on [conservator] Jodi Montgomery to either explain how Britney is still mentally ill or go along [with the disbandment]."

"Judge Brenda Penny still has to approve the move," he continued. "And it remains to be seen if the judge will require some mental health expert to testify."

However, Glass maintains, "The wheels are in motion faster than would have been expected."

Britney Spears’ camp has consistently claimed that Jamie Spears is seeking some $2 million on his way out – a portion of which is likely to land in the hands of his attorneys and her former business manager, Tri-Star.

When Jamie Spears agreed to step aside from his post as conservator, he did so under the pretense that he would have to say yes to a succession plan he felt would be suitable and to his liking.

The singer has attempted to have her father removed as her conservator multiple times. Most recently, she accused her father of "conservatorship abuse" and claimed she wanted to press charges against him.

Britney Spears revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a court hearing in June. The "Gimme More" singer claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

A hearing for Britney Spears to presumably hear about whatever payment her father is owed for his services or to put the matter to bed entirely is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.