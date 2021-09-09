Drew Barrymore reveals she sent Britney Spears personal video messages amid her conservatorship battle

Drew Barrymore revealed that she’s been sending Britney Spears personal video messages amid her highly publicized conservatorship battle.

The daytime talk show host has publicly shared her support for Spears in the past, previously noting that she tried to stay out of the public discourse surrounding the singer's legal troubles given that she doesn’t know the pop star personally. However, Barrymore has been more vocal about supporting Spears in recent months after it became clear that she needed voices in her corner to champion her fight for legal freedom.

Meanwhile, the former "Charlie’s Angels" actress has also been sharing her support for Spears in a more personal way. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, Barrymore revealed that she’s been sending Spears personalized videos encouraging her not to give up.

"I appreciate all the people that have been supporting Britney on social media," Barrymore explained. "I took a different turn. I’ve actually been sending her personal videos."

DREW BARRYMORE WAS STOOD UP BY A MAN SHE MET ON A DATING APP

The 46-year-old talk show host explained that she believes encouragement will help Spears through the ongoing drama, noting that she is the "key" to her own freedom. The actress believes that Spears’ case is part of a larger conversation that needs to be had about personal freedoms.

"I am very invested in this. I think everyone deserves the chance to get their life right, wrong and everything in between," she added. "This has become such public interest because it’s about something bigger. It’s about being allowed to live your life. And so, I’m invested in this and I really want her to find her freedom."

Spears' father filed a petition last week to end her highly controversial conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, still has to make a decision. It could finally put a bookend to the much-talked-about and restrictive 13-year conservatorship that Spears says she's suffered under.

Unfortunately, Spears hasn’t directly responded to Barrymore’s video messages. However, the talk show host says she’s sent "little smoke signals." Regardless, Barrymore notes that the point wasn’t to establish a close friendship with Spears as much as it was to stand in solidarity with her.

BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP JUDGE IS FACING DEATH THREATS; LOS ANGELES SHERIFF SAYS THEY ARE 'MONITORING'

"[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like and I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private," Barrymore concluded.

The actress previously explained how she is able to empathize with the 39-year-old pop star’s situation after she was forced into a psychiatric ward when she was 13 years old. She previously discussed the situation on Howard Stern’s show in February, revealing the challenges of losing her freedom after her mother reached the end of her rope with the troubled youth.

"My mom put me in a place that was like a full psychiatric ward. I used to laugh at those, like Malibu 30-day places. They talked about things that p---d me off. I was just like... A little spa vacation for 30 days in Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had," she explained. "I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric and you couldn’t mess around in there. If you did, you’d get thrown either in the padded room or get put in stretcher restraints and tied up."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although she resented her mother for putting her there at the time, as an adult and mother of two herself, she understands why her mother was at the end of her rope, admitting that she was "out of control."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think she created a monster and she didn’t know what to do with the monster," the star admitted. "This was her last gasp, and I really was out of control, and I forgive her for making this choice. She probably felt she had nowhere to turn."