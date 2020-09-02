Paris Hilton says she was physically and emotionally abused in past relationships

Paris Hilton opened up about the abusive relationships she had with men in the past in a new candid interview.

The hotel heiress said the trauma she experienced from alleged mistreatment at the Utah boarding school Provo Canyon when she was 17 caused her to stay in relationships with toxic men.

Hilton, 39, began to accept physical, verbal and emotionally abusive behavior because it was what she was “used to.”

“I went through multiple abusive relationships," the “Simple Life” star told People magazine. "I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should."

She continued: "I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal.”

Provo Canyon previously told Fox News in a statement: “Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

Hilton attended the school in 1999 for 11 months.

The socialite alleged that her ex-boyfriends abused her and each followed a similar pattern.

“They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show," Hilton said. "They'd get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And then there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive."

The entrepreneur continued: "I didn't really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can't believe I let people treat me like that."

Hilton also said her sex tape scandal in 2003 wouldn’t have happened if she hadn't been mistreated at the Utah boarding school.

“I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn't gone to Provo, I wouldn't have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships,” she said.

Hilton plans to get candid about her childhood hardships and trauma for the first time in an upcoming YouTube documentary “This Is Paris,” which premieres on her channel on Sept. 14.

Despite those years of abusive relationships, Hilton revealed she’s found safety in her relationship with Carter Reum. The couple began dating last year.

"I feel so safe with him," she told People. "Before, I don't think I was really ready for a good relationship. But I've learned so much. And I'm so grateful to have found my perfect match."

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.