Paris Hilton's family was 'devastated' over her sex tape leak, her aunt Kyle Richards says

Paris Hilton's family thought her career was over when her sex tape leaked years ago, her aunt Kyle Richards has revealed.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star appeared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, where she was questioned about the infamous video leak involving the hotel heiress.

During the "Hollywood Spills" segment, Cohen asked Richards whether or not the family believed the sex tape would make or break Hilton's career.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR KYLE RICHARDS, 50, UNVEILS BIKINI BODY FOR BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

"Ruin! We were devastated," Richards admitted. "It was horrible."

Hilton, 39, shared her own thoughts about the sex tape in the 2018 Netflix documentary "The American Meme."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during the film, the star says: "It was like being raped. It felt like I’ve lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways."

PARIS HILTON OPENS UP ABOUT INFAMOUS SEX TAPE LEAK: 'I LITERALLY WANTED TO DIE AT SOME POINTS'

She continued: "I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, 'I just don’t want to live.'"

Titled "1 Night in Paris," the video was made with her former boyfriend Rick Salomon, and was meant to be private.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But on June 15, 2004, her life changed forever when the tape was published on a porn site.

Richards is the younger sister of Hilton's mom, Kathy.