‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller shuts down police officer for improper pronoun use, bodycam footage shows

New footage from one of Ezra Miller's recent arrests have surfaced.

In police body-camera footage of Miller’s arrest in Hawaii — obtained by Fox News Digital — the "Flash" star, 29, responded to one officer who called them "sir" by explaining to police, "I'm sorry, I'm not a sir. I'm transgender non-binary. Please don't call me a sir."

The officer relayed to Miller he "was just trying to be respectful," to which the actor replied, "If you fail to do that again, that is an act of intentional bigotry and it is an intentional hate crime per U.S. federal law."

"Please call me 'they/them/theirs,' you can use the term 'Mx.'… if you prefer," Miller declared to the officer.

Miller was arrested on March 28 and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from incidents that took place at a local karaoke bar, the Hawaii Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

On Thursday, another video from Miller’s arrest in March was also made public. In it, the "Flash" actor claimed to have been assaulted during the police encounter.

The video hears Miller telling officers that they were assaulted while authorities attempted to place them in handcuffs following an incident that went down at a bar in Hawaii.

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," the "Flash" star says in the clip, before asking the police officers for their credentials.

"What's your name? What's your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!" Miller demands of authorities. "Don't touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!"

Miller proceeds to ask police: "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" to which an officer confirms that they are before Miller states, "I was assaulted. You understand that, right?"

Miller pleaded no contest to the disorderly charge and was handed a $500 fine as well as ordered to stay away from the karaoke bar.

A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.