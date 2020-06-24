Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie blasts Donald Trump campaign for using group's song at rally

Brendon Urie didn’t hold back on Twitter after he found out Panic! At The Disco’s song “High Hopes” was used at a Donald Trump rally in Phoenix, Ariz.

The band’s frontman tweeted, “Dear Trump Campaign, F--k you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.”

Urie, 33, signed off the message, “No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.”

The Panic! at the Disco singer penned another tweet aimed at fans. “Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for,” he said.

Urie continued: “The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.” In the tweet, he linked to a voter registration website.

The “Me!” singer is the latest celebrity to denounce the Trump campaign for using their music at his political rallies.

Tom Petty’s family issued a statement on Saturday revealing that they issued a cease and desist order to Trump’s “campaign of hate” for the use of his song “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally in Tulsa, Okla.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man, and for EVERYONE,” the statement read in part. “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.”

Neil Young, Elton John, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Rihanna and more are among several artists who have blasted the president’s usage of their music for his campaign events.