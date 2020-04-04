Elton John vows AIDS patients will not be forgotten amid coronavirus pandemic, reveals $1M pledge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At 73 years old, Elton John says he's never seen anything quite like the devastation caused by the current coronavirus pandemic and it's reminded him to be mindful of all those suffering from infectious diseases across the globe.

The singer-songwriter joined Miley Cyrus on her new Instagram live talk show titled "Bright Minded," where he shared his concerns for the AIDS population, in particular, that may be struggling to receive treatment as medical workers zero in on combating the deadly coronavirus.

Noting that those on the frontline are doing an "incredible job" risking their lives to save citizens infected with COVID-19, he stressed that the HIV and AIDS populations are also at the forefront of his mind.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"My concern with this coronavirus thing is that the people who need their AIDS medicine aren't getting the treatment they need because they might get pushed to the back of the cubicles of people who need treatment urgently because of coronavirus," John shared.

John launched the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 to raise funds for "evidence-based programs and policies and also by speaking out with honesty and compassion" about the realities of people living with it, the website states.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer announced on Cyrus' talk show that his foundation will spend the next three months ensuring those with AIDS are still able to receive the medicines and treatment they need.

ELTON JOHN FORCED TO CANCEL 2 MORE SHOWS IN NEW ZEALAND DUE TO PNEUMONIA

He also announced the foundation will make a $1 million pledge to the AIDS community to make sure that's possible.

"People with another infectious disease are going to suffer too so you're going to get a double whammy going on. I'm going to stick to my guns for the AIDS foundation and make sure that the people suffering from another global pandemic don't get forgotten," John said.

"That is my main focus," he stressed.

John hopes his goal will alleviate the strain of the frontline workers who are "doing their job so brilliantly now."

ELTON JOHN TO HOST ‘FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA’ TO BENEFIT CORONAVIRUS CHARITIES

Cyrus and John also touched on the ways in which those at home in self-quarantine can maintain positivity.

For John, connecting with loved ones is the best way to stay inspired.

"Connect with the people that really matter. Talk to people in your family, your friends, call them up and embrace them."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

John added that the "most important" thing he's done while in quarantine at his home in Los Angeles, Calif. is spending time with his children.

"I'm having the most wonderful time. I'm lucky. People who have three or four kids and have to work from home -- that's not so easy. I have it easy," he admitted.

"Reach out to people. Alleviate people by giving them love. You can't reach out physically but you can reach out mentally and in the most humane way possible," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, John served as the host of FOX and iHeartRadio's “Living Room Concert for America,” which raised nearly $8 million and counting for coronavirus relief.

The donations to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation included $500,000 from corporate partner Procter & Gamble, which Fox Corporation matched.