Taylor Swift drops single 'Me!' and video featuring Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie

You’ll never find another like “Me!”

Taylor Swift released her new single “Me!” featuring Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie along with a fantasy-themed music video at midnight Friday morning after much anticipation from fans. The singer announced the song and video release on Instagram after a week of cryptic posts, including a mysterious countdown clock and a colorful Nashville butterfly mural captioned with the April 26 release date.

TAYLOR SWIFT LOOKS PERFECT IN PASTEL GOWN AT TIME 100 GALA

The video, which Twift co-directed, begins as a pink snake, whose light pastel coloring does not match its more sinister demeanor, slithers along a multicolored brick road. The serpent lunges forward until suddenly bursting into hundreds of small butterflies.

Swift and her love interest, Urie, dramatically argue in French then proceed to chase each other in a cat-and-mouse-like romance through a CGI fantasy world, swearing that they’ll never find another like “Me!”

Light pinks, baby blues and butterflies from the video filled up the 29-year-old's Instagram.

Swift spoke about her new music in an interview with ABC.

“Me is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it, and owning it,” Swift said. “With a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I can’t believe how much they care, “ Swift said of her fans who’ve been following her every social media move. “It makes it more fun for me to create music videos knowing they’ll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints.”

Swift’s previous album, 2017’s "Reputation," topped Billboard charts throughout last year. The singer sold out concerts around the world, touring for most of 2018, Entertainment Weekly reported. Most recently, the country-turned-pop star has also been working on a big-screen adaptation of "Cats."

Swift wrote "ME!" with Urie and co-producer Joel Little, the New Zealander best known for producing Lorde's 2013 debut album, "Pure Heroine." He has also worked on hits for Imagine Dragons and Khalid.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.