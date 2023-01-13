Pamela Anderson reveals she has never seen stolen sex tape with ex Tommy Lee: 'It was very hurtful'

Pamela Anderson is speaking out on the leaked sex tape that she made with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

During an upcoming interview with "CBS Mornings," the 55-year-old actress opened up about the sex tape filmed on a houseboat in Lake Mead, Arizona, during their honeymoon and stolen from the home that she shared with the Motley Crue drummer in 1995.

In a preview clip for the interview, CBS correspondent Jim Axelrod asked the "Baywatch" alum what she wanted "people to understand" about the tape.

"That it was stolen property, that it was two crazy naked people in love," Anderson said.

"I mean, we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see."

The "Blonde and Blonder" star revealed she has never seen the sex tape. Rand Gauthier, a disgruntled former employee of the couple, broke into their home and stole the vault containing the tape after Lee fired him. The tape caused a media frenzy when it was leaked and distributed widely on the internet in 1996.

"I've not seen it to this day," Anderson said in the clip. "It was very hurtful."

The Canada native and the musician tied the knot four days after meeting each other in 1995. The pair, who share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, split in 1998 after she accused him of physically assaulting her. Lee later served six months in jail after pleading no contest to charges that he kicked Anderson several times while she held Dylan.

Anderson told Axelrod being a mother to Brandon and Dylan helped her overcome difficult times.

"I was a mother. That saved me," she said. "You know, if I wasn't a mom, I don't think I would've survived."

In addition to the sex tape, Anderson also discussed her childhood trauma, her six marriages, her career and her healing journey.

The former Playboy model also explained that she has found peace after moving back to Vancouver Island.

"I feel like I've left here, did something crazy and came back in one piece," Anderson said in the interview that airs Jan. 15.

"Like I said, I don't know what I'm capable of. I still don't know, but I think that was the beginning. … All the rest of it, it's, you know, behind me. I feel like I'm in a really good place."

Anderson and Lee's sex tape scandal was thrust back into the spotlight recently when it was chronicled in the 2022 Hulu series "Pam & Tommy" starring Lily Collins and Sebastian Stan. The show was nominated for 10 Emmy Awards, winning one for outstanding period or character makeup.

The series was made without Anderson's permission or participation, and a source close to the actress told Entertainment Weekly she will "never, never" watch it.

Anderson is set to tell her side of the story in her upcoming memoir "Love, Pamela" and the Netflix documentary "Pamela, a Love Story."

In the official preview for the documentary, Anderson said, "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. And now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.

"I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress," she explained later in the trailer. "I put myself in crazy situations ... and survived them."

"Pamela, a Love Story" and "Love, Pamela" will both be released on Netflix Jan. 31.