Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee says he was on a 'bender' when he posted NSFW picture on Instagram

Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee wanted fans at the band's concert in Texas to know there was a reason he posted a NSFW Instagram photo.

The famous guitarist shared to his Twitter account a video of him addressing the controversy.

Community guidelines on Instagram clearly outline its policy against nudity — which Lee broke by sharing a since-deleted image of his genitals.

In the video, Lee says, "We had like a two-week break of the tour, and I went on a motherf-----g bender, bro … I got f-----g sideways as f--k and got naked and posted pictures of my p---s."

Last Thursday, Lee shared an image on his social media account showing himself fully naked sitting in his marble bathroom.

"Ooooopppsss," the 59-year-old rock star wrote in the caption of the post to his 1.4 million followers. Instagram, unlike Twitter, has a strict no-nudity or pornographic content policy.

Many of his friends and fans reacted with shock all across the internet, including his wife, Brittany Furlan.

"OH MY GOD," Furlan, 35, wrote in the comments, according to the New York Post . TikTok influencer Daniel Mac responded, ""How long will this stay up?"

Lee is also widely known for his 1995 sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The Hulu drama series "Pam & Tommy" dramatized how the sex tape was stolen and released to the public. The drummer and Anderson are portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Anderson filed for divorce from Lee in 1995. The former couple share two kids together, sons Brandon and Dylan.

