Fox News Digital's Phillip Nieto contributed to this report.

Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee says he was on a 'bender' when he posted NSFW picture on Instagram

Tommy Lee explained during a Mötley Crüe concert why he posted a nude photo of himself online

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee wanted fans at the band's concert in Texas to know there was a reason he posted a NSFW Instagram photo.

The famous guitarist shared to his Twitter account a video of him addressing the controversy.

Community guidelines on Instagram clearly outline its policy against nudity — which Lee broke by sharing a since-deleted image of his genitals.

Tommy Lee performs in Washington, D.C., during a Mötley Crüe concert. He recently explained to fans during a concert stop in Texas that his nude photo was due to a bender he went on during a break in the tour schedule.

Tommy Lee performs in Washington, D.C., during a Mötley Crüe concert. He recently explained to fans during a concert stop in Texas that his nude photo was due to a bender he went on during a break in the tour schedule. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

TOMMY LEE SAYS HE WAS DRINKING '2 GALLONS' OF VODKA PER DAY LAST YEAR: REPORT

In the video, Lee says, "We had like a two-week break of the tour, and I went on a motherf-----g bender, bro … I got f-----g sideways as f--k and got naked and posted pictures of my p---s."

Last Thursday, Lee shared an image on his social media account showing himself fully naked sitting in his marble bathroom.

"Ooooopppsss," the 59-year-old rock star wrote in the caption of the post to his 1.4 million followers. Instagram, unlike Twitter, has a strict no-nudity or pornographic content policy.

Many of his friends and fans reacted with shock all across the internet, including his wife, Brittany Furlan.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee are pictured here in 2021.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee are pictured here in 2021. (Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

"OH MY GOD," Furlan, 35, wrote in the comments, according to the New York Post. TikTok influencer Daniel Mac responded, ""How long will this stay up?"

Lee is also widely known for his 1995 sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The Hulu drama series "Pam & Tommy" dramatized how the sex tape was stolen and released to the public. The drummer and Anderson are portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, pictured in 1995, share two sons.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, pictured in 1995, share two sons. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Inc.)

Anderson filed for divorce from Lee in 1995. The former couple share two kids together, sons Brandon and Dylan.

Fox News Digital's Phillip Nieto contributed to this report.

