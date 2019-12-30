Padma Lakshmi responds to magazine that mistook her for Priyanka Chopra: ‘I know to some we all look alike’

Padma Lakshmi is firing back at a magazine that mistook her for Priyanka Chopra.

Lakshmi, born in India, was featured in the celebrity cartoon takeover in The New Yorker, in which stars submit and share their favorite comical cartoons.

The outlet shared the article on Instagram, featuring headshots of the celebs that contributed, but tagged Chopra, an Indian actress and model, in Lakshmi's headshot.

PADMA LAKSHMI STRIPS DOWN FOR NEW PHOTO SHOOT

The New Yorker has since deleted the post, but the "Top Chef" host, 49, managed to get a screenshot and shared it on Instagram.

"Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shoutout," she said, intentionally tagging the wrong media outlet. "I know to some we all look alike, but..."

She added the hashtags, "#desilife" and "justindianthings."

Fans were quick to comment, sharing their disdain.

PADMA LAKSHMI POSTS NUDE PHOTO OF HERSELF RELAXING IN BATHTUB AFTER BEING ON THE ROAD

"W T F? This is ridiculous. It makes me so angry," said one user.

"You both are beautiful but way different...this is ignorance," another said.

A third chimed in with: "This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears."

Even actress Natalie Portman chimed in with a simple "Oh no."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The television personality had selected a cartoon of a man selling hot dogs on the street, explaining that his food is "marinated in hot water for six hours," which was originally published by Leo Cullum in June of 2007.