Padma Lakshmi strips down for new photo shoot

Padma Lakshmi is comfortable in her skin — and she's not afraid to bare it all.

The 49-year-old TV personality posed completely nude and went makeup-free for a photo shoot, sharing the image to Instagram on Saturday.

Lakshmi, who is seen lying down as she gazes into the camera, simply captioned the black-and-white photo with a heart emoji.

PADMA LAKSHMI OPENS UP ABOUT WHY SHE CRIED ON HALLOWEEN

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot with a slew of positive remarks.

"Stunning so beautiful," wrote one person. "No makeup perfection," said another individual. "Absolutely gorgeous!" commented another person.

Lakshmi, who last month shared a nude photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub after being on the road, doesn't have any issue posting pictures of her body on social media.

PADMA LAKSHMI STUNS IN RED STRING BIKINI

In an interview with Bravo, the former model spoke about how she wants to promote a healthy body image and self-love.

"I really think that it's kinda bullsh-- that Instagram will put little stars or whatever on your nipples [to censor them] but men can go topless left and right," she said.

"I find that sexist. We're so afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form. We're okay with it being siliconed-out and retouched but an actual woman's real body is, I think, one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature. So what's the big deal?"

Lakshmi is currently working on a new Hulu series called "Taste the Nation," which she is writing and executive producing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mom of one also has the next season of "Top Chef" in the works. She's been hosting the Bravo cooking competition series since the second season in 2006.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report