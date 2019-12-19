Christina Aguilera laughs off wardrobe malfunction at 39th birthday bash

Christina Aguilera turned 39 on Wednesday and proved that not even a wardrobe malfunction could ruin her big day.

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer gave her 6.4 million Instagram followers a look into her Mexican-themed celebration, thanks to a behind-the-scenes video she shared on the social media platform. Footage from the video titled "Xtina's Birthday Bash" shows it took place in the singer's massive home decked out with red, pink and gold Christmas decor and balloons.

Seconds into the video, Aguilera is seen strutting down a hallway with one of her arms in the air. When she stands before her dozens of guests, she busts a move, causing the top of her red dress to shift and expose her breast. Fortunately for Aguilera, she was prepared with a black pasty.

[Warning: The following video contains expletives]

The singer didn't appear to be disturbed by the fashion emergency in the slightest. In fact, she laughed it off before pulling her dress to the side and exposing her pasty for a second time.

In the video, the former "Voice" host is a social butterfly as she works the room and is shown greeting her guests with hugs. The celebration also featured a ton of dancing, with Aguilera getting a lap dance on a couch and several guests dancing in a single-file line next to the dinner table.

The singer opened up about turning 39 in the social media post.

"Entering the last year of my 30s with the best vibes...dancing, singing, salsa-ing," she wrote. "What a night. SO thankful for everyone in my life who's been on this journey with me. Who has stuck by me through and through. 'She came, she conquered. Get ready 2020' lezgetitttt."

Aguilera ended the party with a private mariachi band showing up to her home to perform for her at midnight.

"It's a Mexican tradition to serenade the night before the birthday the next day," Aguilera informed her Instagram followers. "Thank you @gilbertsaldivar1 such a fun midnight birthday treat!!"

Aguilera's 39th year will begin on a high note as the singer is scheduled to continue her Xperience Residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas later this month.