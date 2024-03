Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Ozzy Osbourne was high the entire time his family was filming their early 2000s reality series, Sharon Osbourne revealed.

"He was stoned on every episode," the 71-year-old told her fellow "Celebrity Big Brother" U.K. contestants this week. "He was never sober. He’s never seen it. Doesn’t want to see it, and he never watched one episode."

"The Osbournes," which preceded "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and set an example for other celebrity reality shows to follow, ran from 2002 until 2005 on MTV and featured the heavy metal rocker’s life with Sharon and their kids Kelly, 39 and Jack, 38, skyrocketing them to fame.

Late last year, Ozzy said on "The Osbournes Podcast" marijuana should be "legalized everywhere," even though he claimed it’s a "gateway drug."

"I would sooner [have] people [smoke] marijuana than tobacco. Tobacco, without any second thought, is the most addictive thing I ever put in my body," he said.

Earlier, Ozzy, who says he is now sober, admitted, "My drug escapades I’m not really proud of, but it was a part of my journey."

Sharon said she believes marijuana makes people lazy.

"Marijuana is stuff that makes you into a blob, and you sit there all day, you lose any incentive to do anything and I think it sucks," she stated.

Sharon said in a November episode of the podcast while speaking with comedian Margaret Cho that Ozzy's "treat to himself after a show was he’d do drugs and get out of it."

She also explained the lengths she's gone to try to get Ozzy to smoke less marijuana, saying in the same episode that she once defecated on a stash he brought on a family vacation to Hawaii in 1995.

"He went f------ nuts," Jack said of the incident after Sharon explained that Ozzy "chased" them down the hall of their hotel after finding out what she did.

"Everyone's going to be like, ‘Oh my God, the family trauma.’ It was actually kind of funny,'" Jack said, while Sharon and Kelly agreed. Ozzy wasn't in the episode.

"He threw it away," Sharon said of the marijuana, adding, "I've done s--- like that to him before."

Earlier, on "Celebrity Big Brother," Sharon talked about how she and Ozzy have been together "forever, a lifetime."

"I met him here when I was very, very young, when I was 18," she told a fellow contestant who asked about her lengthy marriage. "It's just become the most natural thing."