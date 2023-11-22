Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Ozzy Osbourne admits taking antidepressants had an effect in the bedroom

The Black Sabbath rocker said last year he went on antidepressants after he hit a 'plateau' in his mental health that was 'lower than I wanted it to be'

Brie Stimson
Published
Ozzy Osbourne admitted this week that taking antidepressants had a negative effect on his sex drive. 

"The one thing about antidepressants is it kills your sex drive instantly," the 74-year-old rock legend told his family on "The Osbourne Podcast" on Tuesday. "If you go on an antidepressant, with most of them, your sex drive goes."

His son Jack Osbourne added, "It’s not guaranteed, it’s just a possible effect," before Ozzy interjected, "No, it’s guaranteed." 

Daughter Kelly Osbourne, 39, reacted, "Dad’s basically saying, ‘I took antidepressants, and it took my sex drive.’"

Ozzy Osbourne wearing glasses

Ozzy Osbourne said taking antidepressants killed his sex drive. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ozzy added, "Every one that I’ve ever taken has killed it." 

Last year, the "Crazy Train" singer told the Observer that he went on antidepressants after hitting a "plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003 and takes three pills daily for that. Side effects from that medication include short-term memory loss, according to the Observer. 

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]," he told the Observer. "You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."

The "No More Tears" singer has further struggled with his health in recent years after a 2019 fall at home exacerbated a 2003 ATV crash injury. 

Osbourne also talked about his devotion to his wife Sharon, whom he married in 1982. 

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with their kids in 1987

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with their three children in 1987. (Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne hugging wife Sharon

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married in 1982. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

"Without my Sharon, I’d be f---ing gone," he said. "We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it."

