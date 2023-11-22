Ozzy Osbourne admits taking antidepressants had an effect in the bedroom

Ozzy Osbourne admitted this week that taking antidepressants had a negative effect on his sex drive.

"The one thing about antidepressants is it kills your sex drive instantly," the 74-year-old rock legend told his family on "The Osbourne Podcast" on Tuesday. "If you go on an antidepressant, with most of them, your sex drive goes."

His son Jack Osbourne added, "It’s not guaranteed, it’s just a possible effect," before Ozzy interjected, "No, it’s guaranteed."

Daughter Kelly Osbourne, 39, reacted, "Dad’s basically saying, ‘I took antidepressants, and it took my sex drive.’"

SHARON OSBOURNE ‘PAID A FORTUNE’ TO LOOK ATTRACTIVE, ADMITS TO BEING ‘TOO GAUNT’ FOLLOWING OZEMPIC USE

Ozzy added, "Every one that I’ve ever taken has killed it."

Last year, the "Crazy Train" singer told the Observer that he went on antidepressants after hitting a "plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003 and takes three pills daily for that. Side effects from that medication include short-term memory loss, according to the Observer.

"You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]," he told the Observer. "You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "No More Tears" singer has further struggled with his health in recent years after a 2019 fall at home exacerbated a 2003 ATV crash injury.

Osbourne also talked about his devotion to his wife Sharon, whom he married in 1982.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Without my Sharon, I’d be f---ing gone," he said. "We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it."