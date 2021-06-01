Kelly Osbourne says brother Jack, dad Ozzy all 'bond' over sobriety struggles

Kelly Osbourne was an open book during her recent appearance on "Red Table Talk."

The TV personality, 36, opened up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction and her recent relapse in April after four years sober.

Kelly said she's thankful for her close relationship with her brother, Jack Osbourne, who is 18 years sober since going to rehab in 2003, and her rocker dad, Ozzy Osbourne, who's been sober for almost seven years.

"We've turned something so ugly into something that's actually really beautiful," she told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith.

Kelly said she's the most "honest" with Jack. "I told him everything [about my relapse] and him and I put together a plan," she said.

Kelly revealed she was triggered into drinking alcohol again after seeing a couple sipping champagne at a pool.

"I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too,’" she said on the Facebook Watch show. "And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles."

"Like full bottles to yourself?" Willow asked.

"Yeah," Kelly replied. "Couldn’t even hold back."

"I'm a closet drinker," she explained. "I don't like to drink with people and that's where it gets really dark and really lonely… I like how it makes me not feel. I want to be numb to everything."

The former "Fashion Police" host said she was exposed to alcohol as a young teen by her father who she called the "heaviest" drinker she's ever observed in her life.

Then, Kelly needed tonsil surgery at 13 and the doctor prescribed Vicodin.

"[It] very quickly it went from Vicodin to Percocet to Heroin eventually because it was cheaper. I got caught buying it and my mom the very next day sent me to rehab." She was 19 years old at the time and wrote in her 2017 memoir, she been to rehab seven times.

Kelly reflected on how her addiction issues have affected her progress in life.

"I feel very behind [with life experiences]. I would have loved to be married and love to have children by now," she admitted.

In her first few years of sobriety, Kelly said she did two full years of therapy every single day to figure out if she wanted to be sober.

"I never went to work sober. I never went to dinner sober. I didn't do anything sober. So to do things [sober] for the first time again… that was really scary," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.