    Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession capped emotional farewell for matriarch Sharon and family: PHOTOS

    Ozzy Osbourne's wife and children led his funeral procession, which traveled through his hometown of Birmingham, Britain. They were met with adoring fans and stopped to look at tributes.

  • Sharon Osbourne and children crying at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.
    Sharon Osbourne acknowledged the fans who showed up to mourn Ozzy Osbourne at his funeral by putting up a peace sign while in tears.
  • Flowers and letters at the funeral for Ozzy Osbourne.
    A memorial plaque sits amid flowers in front of a mural of Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham, England.
  • Sharon Osbourne crying at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral, surrounded by children Jack and Kelly
    Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne were emotional as they viewed the many tributes left on the Black Sabbath Bridge bench in Birmingham, England, following Ozzy Osbourne's death on July 22. The family led the procession as the rock star’s body was brought to his home city prior to being laid to rest.
  • The funeral procession of Ozzy Osbourne traveled through his hometown of Birmingham, England, following his death on July 22.
  • Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive for Ozzy Osbourne funeral.
    Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne were emotional as they viewed tributes left by fans of the Prince of Darkness.
  • Fans left many tributes for the late rock legend on the Black Sabbath Bridge bench in Birmingham, England, following his death on July 22.
  • Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councilor Zafar Iqbal views the tributes prior to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortège. He previously said it was "important" for the city to honor Osbourne in the city that he loved so much.
  • "We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves," Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councilor Zafar Iqbal said on Tuesday.
  • Fans gather to see Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortège travel through his home city of Birmingham, England. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance.
