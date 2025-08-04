Rod Stewart's AI-generated Ozzy Osbourne tribute featuring dead musicians leaves fans divided

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rod Stewart is catching some heat after sharing an AI-generated tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during his "One Last Time" tour.

Following Osbourne's death on July 22, Stewart, 80, has been dedicating his classic hit, "Forever Young," to the late rock legend during his shows. However, his most recent tribute - which featured AI visuals of Osbourne posing with late musicians such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, George Michael and Amy Winehouse - has sparked a debate among fans.

Some people on social media dubbed the tribute as "tacky" and "embarrassing," with one person on X writing, "most distasteful thing I’ve seen."

However, others have come to Stewart's defense.

OZZY OSBOURNE FUNERAL: SHARON OSBOURNE BREAKS DOWN DURING EMOTIONAL PROCESSION

"If this is Rod's way of showing respect to those people that passed away that's his way. Everyone is gonna show respect their own way everyone is different everyone isn't gonna do it the same way," one fan wrote of the tribute, which was featured during his Atlanta, Georgia show on Friday.

"I mean, I’m sure they didn’t mean to hurt anyone, but it’s just weird," another wrote.

"I think it's pretty cool," someone else noted.

OZZY OSBOURNE DEAD AT 76

According to Rolling Stone, at his show in Charlotte, N.C. a few days prior, Stewart ended the song, saying, "Very sad. A lot of those people died ’cause of drugs… I’m still here, though!"

Stewart posted a personal tribute to the late rock legend via Instagram on the day of Osbourne's death.

"Bye, bye Ozzy. I’ll see you up there— later rather than sooner," he wrote.

A representative for Stewart did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

One day after thousands of fans flocked to the streets of Birmingham, England to bid farewell to Osbourne , close friends and family of the legendary rock star gathered to say their final goodbye in a private ceremony.

On Thursday, Ozzy - who died at 76 years old - was laid to rest in the grounds of his own mansion in Buckinghamshire, England.

According to The Daily Mail, the Black Sabbath frontman desired to be buried near a lake on his 250-acre property.

A huge floral tribute on the grounds of the mansion spelled out the words, 'OZZY F---ING OSBOURNE', on the banks of the Osbourne lake, according to the outlet.

Osbourne's long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde, along with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson were among the guests who attended. Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Sir Elton John were also reportedly in attendance.

Last week, a procession of thousands walked the streets of Birmingham to honor the legendary rock star as the hearse and accompanying vehicles made their way to the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

Sharon Osbourne and children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne put on a united front as they arrived at the celebration of life, hand in hand.

The hearse carrying Osbourne made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench, which was unveiled on the Broad Street canal bridge in 2019.

In a "Dear Ozzy" column for The Times in 2011, Osbourne shared his wishes on what he hoped his future funeral would be like after a fan asked if it was "too morbid to plan your own funeral? Or is it a thoughtful gift for your surviving relatives?"

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death,’" he continued. "There’ll be no harping on the bad times."

"So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind," he said. "It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky."

"That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say ‘thanks.’"