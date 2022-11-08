Ozzy Osbourne says he no longer wants to move back to UK: 'If I had my way, I'd stay in America'

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne has changed his tune.

The iconic musician has revealed that he no longer wants to relocate back to his native United Kingdom, months after claiming he and wife Sharon Osbourne would move back.

"To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America," Ozzy admitted to Consequence magazine. "I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. F--- that."

The former Black Sabbath rocker's wife also discussed how California, the state in which they live, is "not what it once was."

"When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven," Sharon said. "In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy."

In a candid interview with The Guardian in August, Ozzy blasted the U.S., where he and his wife Sharon have resided for much of their adult lives.

Osbourne, who underwent major surgery in June , said of the United States, "Everything’s f---ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f---ing crazy."

The Black Sabbath member also shared, "I don’t want to die in America… I’m English. I want to be back." The 73-year-old rocker was raised in Birmingham, England.

Sharon echoed her husband's sentiments. "America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now."