Entertainment

'Outer Banks' executive producer Jonas Pate allegedly grabs, shakes production assistant on set: report

The Netflix series' stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline reportedly intervened

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
'Outer Banks' star Charles Esten on upcoming 'A Capitol Fourth' performance: 'Thrilled' Video

'Outer Banks' star Charles Esten on upcoming 'A Capitol Fourth' performance: 'Thrilled'

Actor Charles Esten joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss his upcoming 'A Capitol Fourth' performance celebrating Independence Day and reveals the song he'll be performing.

Jonas Pate, the executive producer for Netflix's "Outer Banks," reportedly got into an on-set scuffle with a female production assistant.

According to TMZ, multiple sources claimed Jonas, who co-created the hit series with twin brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, got into a physical altercation with the PA on Wednesday.

Several of the series’ stars reportedly intervened, including leads Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

'EMILY IN PARIS' RESUMES FILMING AFTER ASSISTANT DIRECTOR'S SUDDEN DEATH ON SET AT 47

Jonas Pete

"Outer Banks" executive producer Jonas Pate allegedly got into an on-set altercation with a female production assistant.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"[Pate] was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her," a source told People magazine. "He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line."

"Outer Banks" cast and crew Austin North, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Shannon Burke, Chase Stokes, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Rudy Pankow

Tensions were reportedly "high" on set before Pate allegedly grabbed and shook the PA.  (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay."

Tensions on set were "high," according to TMZ. Stokes and Cline reportedly stepped in as Pate allegedly "shook and screamed" at the female employee.

'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes at Vanity Fair after party

Series stars Chase Stokes, pictured here, and Madelyn Cline reportedly intervened to break up the scuffle.  (John Shearer)

Representatives for Netflix, Stokes and Cline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The cast is currently filming the fifth and final season of the hit show in Croatia. Production began in June.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

