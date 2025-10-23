'Outer Banks' executive producer Jonas Pate allegedly grabs, shakes production assistant on set: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonas Pate, the executive producer for Netflix's "Outer Banks," reportedly got into an on-set scuffle with a female production assistant.

According to TMZ, multiple sources claimed Jonas, who co-created the hit series with twin brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, got into a physical altercation with the PA on Wednesday.

Several of the series’ stars reportedly intervened, including leads Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

'EMILY IN PARIS' RESUMES FILMING AFTER ASSISTANT DIRECTOR'S SUDDEN DEATH ON SET AT 47

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"[Pate] was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her," a source told People magazine. "He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line."

"Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tensions on set were "high," according to TMZ. Stokes and Cline reportedly stepped in as Pate allegedly "shook and screamed" at the female employee.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Netflix, Stokes and Cline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The cast is currently filming the fifth and final season of the hit show in Croatia. Production began in June.