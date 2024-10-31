7 shows returning and premiering this winter (and where to watch them)

As winter sets in, now is the perfect time to catch up on all your favorite shows and binge on the new seasons premiering soon. This winter, get ready for returning hits like the rugged family drama "Yellowstone," the culinary dark comedy "The Bear" and the time-traveling romance "Outlander."

Alongside these heavyweights, a variety of new shows are set to premiere. The "Suits" spinoff, "Suits: LA" is coming to streaming services, as well as the terrifying new show "It: Welcome to Derry".

Here are seven shows returning or premiering this winter and a list of streaming services where you can watch them and catch up on older seasons.

"Yellowstone" is a Western drama that’s taken audiences by storm. The show revolves around John Dutton, the owner of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S. Set against the backdrop of beautiful Montana, power struggles between Dutton, land developers and the neighboring Native American reservation ensue.

Catch up on all the seasons and tune into season five on November 10 on Philo or Peacock. With Philo, you get popular new shows, blockbuster movies, live TV and classic collections for $28 per month. Peacock also offers a slew of new TV shows and movies starting at $7.99 per month.

"The Bear" is a dark comedy that centers around the chaotic culinary scene in Chicago. The show’s main character, Carmy Berzatto, takes over his family’s sandwich shop after a stint at a high-end restaurant. Carmy tries to reform the disorderly kitchen crew and take the menu up a notch, but his own grief paired with the pressures of the Chicago food scene, makes for a difficult journey.

You can watch season 4 of "The Bear" on Hulu when it comes out in 2025, and get caught up with the rest of the seasons while you wait. Hulu plans start at $16.99 per month, with plenty of add-on options.

10 SMART HOME DEVICES THAT CAN MAKE YOUR LIFE EASIER AND SAVE MONEY

Apple TV+’s "Severance" is back for season two on Friday, January 17, 2025. The creepy psychological thriller explores the concept of work-life balance through a procedure called "severance," which surgically divides employees' memories between their work and personal lives.

Adam Scott (from "Party Down" and "Parks & Recreation") gives a stellar performance in the show, leading a group of "severed" colleagues who don’t know anything about their outside lives. As you can imagine, workers eventually start to catch on to the fact that there’s something suspicious about their lives inside the office walls.

Horror movie fans rejoice! Stephen King’s "It" is being turned into a nine-episode series set to premier on HBO Max in 2025. It’s a prequel to the book, so it shows the events leading up to the terrifying book we all know and love.

Plans for HBO Max start at $9.99 per month, but you can also add Disney+ and Hulu additions for $16.99 per month.

Based on the incredibly popular book series by Diana Gabaldon, "Outlander" is a historical drama centered around Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland. The second half of season seven is set to premier on the Starz network on November 22. You’ll pay just $2.99 per month for the Starz streaming subscription.

If you can’t get enough of the legal thriller "Suits," you’re in luck! NBC is back with a spinoff of the series, aptly named "Suits: LA". The series follows Ted Black, a high-powered lawyer from New York who has just moved to Los Angeles. A whole new cast of characters follows, with the same funny but dramatic plot lines.

There’s no official release date yet, but you can stream the new series on Peacock once there’s a release date. While you wait, you can stream the original "Suits" on Peacock as well.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

"Silo" is set in the future when the world is a toxic place, so all inhabitants live in an underground silo. When residents mysteriously die, the entire underground world begins to unravel.

The show has a top-tier cast with recognizable names like Rashida Jones, Common and Tim Robbins. The second season of "Silo" is set to premier on November 15 on Apple TV+. You’ll pay $9.99 per month for Apple TV+.