'Emily in Paris' resumes filming after assistant director's sudden death on set at 47

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Emily in Paris" resumed filming just days after the show's assistant director suddenly died.

Lily Collins, who stars in the Netflix show, was spotted on set on Aug. 23 – just two days after Diego Borella collapsed and died on location.

Collins and co-stars Eugenio Franceschini, Ashley Park and Paul Forman were photographed as filming resumed. The daughter of renowned musician Phil Collins wore a beaded gown, pink gloves and a hat as the group filmed on a boat.

PHIL COLLIN'S DAUGHTER LILY COLLINS DIDN'T WANT A ‘FREE PASS’ IN INDUSTRY: ‘IT WAS OUT OF THE QUESTION'

Paramount Television Studios confirmed Borella had died during filming of the fifth season.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris' production family," a spokesperson for Paramount told People magazine. "Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Borella collapsed while filming a final scene inside Hotel Danieli in Venice on Aug. 21, according to multiple local outlets. La Repubblica reported the assistant director was treated by medics on set, but was unable to be revived.

The assistant director was hired locally and had trained in Rome, London and New York.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The fifth season of "Emily in Paris" began filming on Aug. 15 with a scheduled end date of Aug. 25, People magazine reported.

Season five will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 18.

Collins shared photos from filming on Instagram as she celebrated the announcement.

"The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th…" she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Collins opened up about portraying the marketing genius Emily in the hit Netflix show ahead of the last season. "Emily in Paris" focused on an American girl working in marketing who moves to Paris to follow her career dreams.

"I was happy that this season you really get to see Emily feel all the feelings and have a breakdown and not look perfect all the time and actually be more vulnerable," Collins said during an episode of Vanity Fair's "Still Watching" podcast.

"I think that this season we get to see her be more complex, and be okay being more complex."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP