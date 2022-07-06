Netflix star Chase Stokes' mourns loss of 'Outer Banks' stand-in Alexander 'AJ' Jennings following his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alexander "AJ" Jennings, a stand-in for Chase Stokes on the popular Netflix series "Outer Banks," was killed following a hit-and-run collision in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, July 5. He was 22.

Stokes, who portrays the main character John B, said his "heart is shattered" as he mourned the loss of Jennings on Instagram Wednesday morning. The show focuses on a group of friends seeking a treasure with personal significance to his character.

Jennings was reportedly walking on Sol Legare Road near Crozet Drive when he was "hit by a vehicle that fled the area," according to a release from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Witness information provided to authorities said Jennings was then "struck by another vehicle, which also left the scene."

Deputies responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. and were later able to locate the second vehicle during a traffic stop by Charleston police in downtown Charleston.

Jennings was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he succumbed to his injuries. The coroner's office reportedly listed his time of death as 3:13 a.m., according to TMZ.

Fox News Digital contacted the Charleston County Sheriff's office for comment.

"Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the way that it does," Stokes wrote on an Instagram story.

"My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting .. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless."

He added: "I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that - thank you AJ. Fly high angel."

Kimmie Stewart Casting, who works on the show, confirmed Jenning’s death in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday evening.

"It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander "AJ" Jennings' mother informed me of his tragic death," the post began. "'Outer Banks' crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning.

"AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

She added that Netflix was providing grief counseling for the cast and crew.

"I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ," she wrote.

"Netflix HR has grief counseling available, please reach out to me by email or text and I can get you the information. I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the pain his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly."

No charges have been filed.

Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Charles Esten, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Rudy Pankow and Drew Starkey also star on the show, which began filming its third season earlier this year.